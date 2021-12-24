Rakul Preet Singh's workout video is all about self-love

Rakul Preet Singh believes in loving herself first, and others after that. The actor is a fitness enthusiast and loves her body and mind enough to take care of it regularly. Through intense workout sessions and yoga routines, Rakul Preet ensures to work on her body every single day. The actor also keeps sharing snippets of her fitness routine on her Instagram profile to give glimpses to her fans about the focus and dedication that she has for fitness.

On Thursday, Rakul Preet shared a short video of herself running on a treadmill and it is making its way right into our hearts. A rather simple video of the actor where she can be seen running on the treadmill and warming up for taking on intense workout routines is special for several reasons. In the video, Rakul Preet can be seen taking on her day's workout routine. With her back to the camera, Rakul Preet, dressed in a black sports bra and a pair of black gym shorts, can be seen working out.

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet's secret winter energy-booster is a golden drink: Read more here

However, she also shared her mantra of self-love with the video and that has been impactful to her fans on Instagram. With the video, Rakul Preet shared that she likes herself and loves the human that she is. She further added that she also believes in owning her mistakes and learning from it, at her own sweet pace. "Be you," she captioned her video. Take a look:

In no time, Rakul Preet's video was flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family. Rakul Preet's colleagues from the film industry, Smriti Khanna and Lakshmi Manchu, dropped by to write their appreciation for her video. Smriti commented with several claps emoticons while Lakshmi wrote, "Sisterhood."

Coming back to Rakul Preet's workout routine – working out on the treadmill come with various health benefits. It helps in building muscles and shedding the extra kilos. It also helps in improving the heart health and the overall physical and mental health of the body.

Follow more stories on <strong>Facebook </strong>and <strong>Twitter</strong>.