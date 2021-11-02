Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Rakul Preet Singh dances her way to fitness, like this…
health

Rakul Preet Singh dances her way to fitness, like this…

Rakul Preet Singh also keeps sharing the snippets of her workout routine on her Instagram profile, once in a while, to try and motivate her fans to take up their workouts seriously. On Tuesday, Rakul Preet Singh performed her fitness routine, but with a twist.
Rakul Preet Singh dances her way to fitness, like this…(Instagram/@rakulpreet)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 01:22 PM IST
By Tapatrisha Das, Delhi

Rakul Preet Singh is a fitness enthusiast. The actor swears by yoga and high intensity workouts. The plethora of pictures and videos on her Instagram profile, documenting her fitness routine, are witness to the hard work that the actor gives in the gym.

Rakul Preet Singh also keeps sharing the snippets of her workout routine on her Instagram profile once in a while, to try and motivate her fans to take up their workouts seriously. On Tuesday, Rakul Preet Singh performed her fitness routine, but with a twist.

The actor merged her love for dance and fitness into a routine which is fun, entertaining and most importantly, healthy. In the video, Rakul Preet can be seen dancing way to fitness and it is a treat for sore eyes. The actor performed a series of workouts with a background score of an upbeat song.

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh’s yoga mantra is short and simple - ‘It’s for the willing’

RELATED STORIES

Rakul Preet’s Tuesday had no blues because she was all geared up on her yoga mat and songs to dance her way to a healthy body. In the video, Rakul Preet can be seen doing the plank position, pushups, cobras and mountain climbing, swiftly to match the rhythm of the song. Dressed in a soft pink sports bra and a pair of grey trousers. Rakul Preet can be seen smiling while acing the workout routine with grace and swiftness. “This is how I like to dance,” she wrote in the caption. Take a look at her video here:

A few days back, Rakul Preet shared the mantra she lives by, for yoga. With a slew of pictures of herself in various yoga positions, Rakul Preet wrote that yoga is not for the flexible ones, but for the ones who are willing to try it. Take a look at how she worked on her back muscles and also aced the head stand variation.

Rakul Preet’s fitness routine is giving us all the midweek inspo we need to hit the gym.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rakul preet singh fitness
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ranveer Singh's post-workout ripped pics is the motivation we need

6

Diwali 2021: Celeb inspired festive outfits to try out this Festival of Lights

Diwali 2021: Getting rid of acidity, bloating and constipation post Diwali binge

Diwali diet chart: How to enjoy lip-smacking Diwali food and balance calories
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP