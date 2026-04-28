Regular back pain vs kidney ‘back’ pain: Doctor explains how to tell the difference

Back pain is something you will hear almost every other person complaining about, as it has become extremely common. However, just because it is a frequent health concern does not mean it should be treated casually or dismissed. While back pain can often be traced to fixable lifestyle habits like poor posture or long hours of sitting, it can also be a sign of underlying ailments involving internal organs, with the kidneys being one of them. Learning how they differ in terms of location, nature and associated symptoms is therefore very critical for accurate diagnosis.ALSO READ: Can high-protein diets harm kidneys? Nephrologist shares safe intake limits: ‘Avoid extreme diets and choose…’

Regular back pain from poor posture and kidney issues' back pain often may be difficult to distinguish. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rohan Goyal, founder and regenerative medicine specialist at Nuvana, helped decode the differences and how one can identify them. There are two types: one from internal organs, like kidney-related problems, and the other from poor spinal posture. Let's break down each of them.

Regular back pain

Long hours of sitting at work can increase back pain, which is a mumusculoskeletal issue. (Image generated via Google Gemini)

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{{^usCountry}} Regular back pain is one of the most common musculoskeletal complaints, usually linked to everyday habits such as poor posture, physical strain like lifting something heavy and long hours of sitting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Regular back pain is one of the most common musculoskeletal complaints, usually linked to everyday habits such as poor posture, physical strain like lifting something heavy and long hours of sitting. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Goyal described the sensation and location, saying, "Regular back pain often feels like stiffness, soreness, and a dull ache.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Goyal described the sensation and location, saying, "Regular back pain often feels like stiffness, soreness, and a dull ache.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also disclosed that symptoms are usually localised and isolated, meaning they are mostly related to posture or strain-related discomfort, and you will not see other unrelated signs, hence it remains localised. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also disclosed that symptoms are usually localised and isolated, meaning they are mostly related to posture or strain-related discomfort, and you will not see other unrelated signs, hence it remains localised. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It is generally manageable and potentially non-serious, as it can generally be corrected by improving posture, ergonomics, and incorporating stretching and flexibility exercises to support spinal health. However, the doctor advised that it is always better to rule out other causes of back pain and not overlook any red flags. Now, let's look at back pain that may occur due to kidney-related problems. Kidney-related back pain {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is generally manageable and potentially non-serious, as it can generally be corrected by improving posture, ergonomics, and incorporating stretching and flexibility exercises to support spinal health. However, the doctor advised that it is always better to rule out other causes of back pain and not overlook any red flags. Now, let's look at back pain that may occur due to kidney-related problems. Kidney-related back pain {{/usCountry}}

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Vomiting and frequent urination are among the common signs. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

Kidney-related back pain is actually an internal pain that is sometimes mistaken for back pain. Dr Goyal described how it feels, explaining, "Kidney pain, on the other hand, occurs higher up, on either side of the spine, below the rib cage. It is deeper and more constant.” Unlike regular musculoskeletal back pain, this pain is also accompanied by several other symptoms. The doctor listed them as fever, nausea, vomiting, a burning sensation while urinating, frequent urination, or blood in urine.

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A thorough evaluation helps differentiate between spine-related issues and internal imbalances.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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