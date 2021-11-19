Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
health

Research finds rodents could be asymptomatic carriers of SARS-like coronaviruses

According to a new research, ancestral rodents possibly have been infected with SARS-like coronaviruses repeatedly, which has made them form a resistance towards the pathogens. This means that they are likely to be asymptomatic carriers of SARS-like coronaviruses.
Research finds rodents could be asymptomatic carriers of SARS-like coronaviruses(UNSPLASH)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 12:10 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Tapatrisha Das

Conducted by Sean King and Mona Singh of Princeton University, this research was published in 'PLoS Computational Biology Journal'.

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 infection, is of zoonotic origin--it jumped from a non-human animal to humans. Previous research has shown that Chinese Horseshoe bats are a host of numerous SARS-like viruses and tolerate these viruses without extreme symptoms.

Identifying other animals that have adapted tolerance mechanisms to coronaviruses is important for awareness of potential viral reservoirs that can spread new pathogens to humans.

In the new research, King and Singh performed an evolutionary analysis, across mammalian species, of the ACE2 receptors, used by SARS viruses to gain entry into mammalian cells.

Primates had highly conserved sequences of amino acids in the sites of the ACE2 receptor known to bind SARS viruses. Rodents, however, had a greater diversity -- and an accelerated rate of evolution -- in these spots.

Overall, the results indicated that SARS-like infections have not been evolutionary drivers in primate history, but that some rodent species have likely been exposed to repeated SARS-like coronavirus infections for a considerable evolutionary period.

"Our study suggests that ancestral rodents may have had repeated infections with SARS-like coronaviruses and have acquired some form of tolerance or resistance to SARS-like coronaviruses as a result of these infections," the authors said.

"This raises the tantalizing possibility that some modern rodent species may be asymptomatic carriers of SARS-like coronaviruses, including those that may not have been discovered yet," the authors added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
