Researchers shed light on routinely imaging brain tumour
A team of researchers explored the best way to monitor brain tumour. The article is the work of a large collaboration of UK experts and stakeholders who met to discuss the value of routinely imaging brain tumour patients to assess their tumour treatment response, which is known as "interval imaging".
The results of the study have been published in the open-access journal Frontiers in Oncology.
Their verdict: there is very limited evidence to support the practice at present. However, the article also discusses how future research could determine and maximize the value of interval imaging by assessing its cost-effectiveness and how it affects patient quality of life, treatment, and survival.
Medical staff use brain scans at predetermined times to assess if a brain tumour patient is responding to treatment, but scanning frequency can range from every few weeks to every few months. Different countries and hospitals use different approaches, but what is the best approach and is any of this based on science?
Getting things right is important. Not scanning someone enough could mean that doctors miss the signs that a patient requires further treatment. Conversely, scanning someone excessively is inconvenient and impractical for patients and medical staff alike, and can cause patient anxiety, especially if the results of the scan are unclear.
Scanning patients is also expensive, and with limited budgets, healthcare facilities need to use their resources as cost-effectively as possible. Most interval imaging aims to find increases in tumour size, but tumours grow differently in different patients, which sometimes makes it difficult to draw concrete conclusions from interval imaging results. Would patients be better off receiving scans only if they experience new symptoms?
A group of experts and other stakeholders met to discuss these issues in London in 2019. The group was diverse and included numerous people with an interest in these issues. "Charity representatives, neuro-oncologists, neuro-surgeons, neuro-radiologists, neuro-psychologists, trialists, health economists, data scientists, and the imaging industry were all represented," said Dr. Thomas Booth of King's College London and the lead author on the article. Their findings are presented in this latest Position Statement.
The group discussed the evidence behind current interval imaging practices in the UK. "We found that there is very little evidence to support the currently used imaging interval schedules and that the status quo is no more than considered opinion," said Prof. Michael Jenkinson of the University of Liverpool, and senior author on the article.
So, how can we determine if interval imaging is valuable? The meeting participants also discussed a variety of potential research approaches that could cast light on the most important factors - patient quality of life, patient survival, and cost-effectiveness. However, this is not without its challenges.
"The treatment complexity and relative rarity of brain tumours mean that solutions beyond traditional 'randomized controlled trials' alone are required to obtain the necessary evidence," said Booth. "We propose a range of incremental research solutions."
These include economic and statistical analyses, surveys to measure patient attitudes and quality of life while undergoing interval imaging, and even machine-learning methods to obtain more accurate predictions about the value of interval imaging from large datasets. Future targeted research is key to assessing and maximizing the potential of interval imaging, and this article lights the way.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Researchers shed light on routinely imaging brain tumour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scientists develop platform to advance medicine research for cancer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study reveals high blood pressure causes atrial fibrillation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty suggests 'best way to maintain peace' in her new wellness mantra
- Shilpa Ka Mantra: In her mental health and wellness message this week, Shilpa Shetty Kundra spilled the beans on ‘the best way to maintain peace & harmony’ and we are bookmarking her Tuesday thoughts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakul Preet adds a complex exercise to her ‘Yoga diaries’ and we are inspired
- Move over bending down to touch your toes while sitting or standing and try doing it while lying on your back like Rakul Preet Singh who recently raised the bar of fitness goals with her Yoga session on Tuesday morning
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New research reveals connection between genes and mental disorder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora wants you to do Yoga, shares new asana and its benefits
- Malaika Arora took to her Instagram and shared the benefits and steps to do Ardha Matsyendrasana or the Half Lord of the Fishes Pose. She says it helps in improving the digestive system and the functioning of the liver and pancreas.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hate burpees? Then try this cardio move to burn more calories just as fast
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how nighttime artificial lights exposure may elevate thyroid cancer risk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spanish medics continue to reel under mental trauma post Covid-19's first wave
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zinc might be a problem solver for people trying to conceive during coronavirus
- A new study has shown that people suffering from fertility issues during the coronavirus pandemic can be helped with the consumption of Zinc. The mineral can prevent mitochondrial damage in young eggs, and sperm cells.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamannaah Bhatia shows toned midriff and post-workout glow in new pic, seen yet?
- Tamannaah Bhatia recently took to her Instagram account and shared a stunning image of herself while flaunting her toned midriff. The Baahubali actor's picture will kick away your Monday blues and urge you to start the week on a healthier note.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Envy Anushka Sharma’s flat belly post pregnancy? Try these 5 simple Yoga asanas
- If Anushka Sharma was working right till the last trimester of her pregnancy, her post-pregnancy transformation and envious flat stomach is fitness goals too for all the new mommies out there. Check out these 5 Yoga exercises to lose that belly fat and whip up in shape
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Students from lower socio-economic groups participate lesser in sports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gul Panag shows how to do Surya Namaskar in new video, here are its benefits
- In her latest fitness video, Gul Panag shows the correct way to do a Surya Namaskar. Her video will make you want to take that Yoga mat out.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox