Rhea Chakraborty's kickboxing video serves the perfect fitness inspo we need

Rhea Chakraborty is currently busy kickboxing her way through the midweek blues, and it is giving us major fitness inspo to get out of our bed, stop being lazy and rush to the gym. Rhea is a yoga enthusiast – she believes that true healing of the mind and body happens through yoga. The actor is also often spotted in the gym engrossed in high intensity workouts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Even though Rhea shares her workout pictures and videos rarely on her Instagram profile, once in a while, she ensures to drop major fitness cues in the form of Instagram post and stories. A day back, she did it again and it is witness to the hard work, focus and dedication that Rhea has for her workout routine. Rhea swears by yoga and high intensity workouts, and for the midweek, the actor chose to go with kickboxing.

ALSO READ: Rhea shares diary entry after calling 2021 ‘full of pain’: ‘Chin up, baby girl’

Rhea shared a video on her Instagram stories where she can be seen practising her kicks in animal flow. In the video, Rhea can be seen repeatedly kicking on a boxing pillow of sorts put forward by her fitness trainer. Dressed in a pink T-shirt and a grey pair of gym trousers, Rhea can be seen focused in working on her kicks in the kickboxing routine. Rhea's Instagram story is proof of the fact that the actor loves working out in beast mode, regularly. Take a look at the snippets of Rhea's workout routine here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Instagram story of Rhea Chakraborty. (Instagram/@rhea_chakraborty)

Kickboxing comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in relieving the body of stress. High energy kickboxing routine enables the person to kick and punch their way to a stress-free zone instantly. It helps in burning the extra calories of the body faster and toning the muscles. Improving coordination between the muscles of the body is another major health benefit of kickboxing. It also helps in improving the posture and boosting energy, thereby making it an ideal cross-training workout routine.