Riddhima Kapoor Sahni aces Warrior III pose to perfection. Pic inside

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is back at setting fitness goals for us. The jewellery designer, who swears by yoga and high intensity workouts, shared yet another snippet of her yoga diaries and we are motivated to hit the yoga corner of our house, right away. When not working, Riddhima is usually spotted in the favourite corner of her home, engrossed in a yoga position.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Riddhima keeps sharing snippets of her yoga diaries on her Instagram family with the intention to motivate her Instagram family to start taking their workout routines seriously. Riddhima never takes a break from her fitness routine and it shows on her.

Monday brought no blues for Riddhima because she was busy doing her favourite thing – practicising yoga in her living room. A snippet of the same made its way to her Instagram profile and we are gaping at her perfection in acing the position.

ALSO READ: ‘Strong is the new sexy’ in Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s back-strengthening exercise

In the picture, Riddhima can be seen performing the Warrior III position of yoga and setting major fitness goals for us. In the picture, the jewellery designer stood on a coffee table and balanced her entire body on one leg. Then she bent her other leg and held it from behind with one hand. The other hand was then stretched to form an incline in the air.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Take a look at how Riddhima aced the Warrior III pose:

“Strong is the new sexy,” for Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. She accompanied her picture with these hashtags which perfectly sums up her love for yoga - #practiceyogaeveryday, #strongisthenewsexy, #yogalife, #balance, #strongisthegoal, #believeinyourself and #yogagirl

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The warrior III pose, also known as Virabhadrasana III, comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in strengthening multiple body parts, such as ankles, legs, shoulders and the muscles in the back of our body. It also helps in toning the abdomen and improving the balance and the posture of the body.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.