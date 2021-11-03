Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has a new yoga partner. Any guesses?

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Instagram profile is a marvel for fitness lovers. The yoga enthusiast, who is a jewellery designer by profession, keeps sharing snippets of her yoga and workout diaries on her Instagram profile to treat her fans. Riddhima swears by high intensity workouts and yoga and it shows on her.

The jewellery designer’s Instagram profile is replete with her yoga routines and they always manage to inspire her Instagram family to take workouts seriously. On Wednesday, Riddhima was back to her favourite place, doing her favourite things – in her living room, on her yoga mat, working out.

However, Wednesday’s workout was extra special for Riddhima, because she was accompanied by her yoga partner – it is none other than her daughter, Samara Sahni. Samara is starting young in this fitness game and the video shared by Riddhima is witness to the same.

In the video, Riddhima and Samara can be seen working out in synchronisation with each other, on their respective yoga mats. In the first part of the video, the mother-daughter duo can be seen lying on their back and then raising their body in a pyramid position upwards and balancing it on their feet and palms. In the later part of the video, they can be seen sitting and bending their back to touch the feet with their palms.

Riddhima accompanied her post with a few hashtags that describe her love for yoga and her state of mind on having her daughter as the new yoga partner - #practiceyogaeveryday, #strongisthenewsexy, #yogalife, #flexibility, #crisscross, #strongisthegoal, #believeinyourself, #yogagirl and #motherdaughteryoga.

The yoga positions, as performed by Riddhima and Samara in the video, come with various health benefits. They help in bringing the body back into balance and strengthening the back, shoulders, chest, and hips. They also help in lengthening the spine and increasing flexibility of the body, thereby improving mobility.

