Rising flu cases and global warming: How are they connected?

There has been a surge in the number of flu cases this year. The numbers seem to keep rising. Climate change and global warming are believed to have significant impacts on the health of people. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vidhe Sharma, MD, physician, Ruby Hall Clinic, Hinjawadi, pointed out how global warming and the surge in number of flu cases are interconnected by several factors. Climate change and global warming are believed to have significant impacts on the health of people.(Pixabay )

Climate change and seasonal patterns:

Global warming alters temperature and precipitation patterns, which can affect the timing and duration of seasons. This can lead to shifts in the timing and intensity of flu seasons, potentially extending or altering when flu viruses are active. This further makes people become more exposed to the disease.

Temperature and virus survival:

Warmer temperatures can allow some viruses, including influenza viruses, to survive for longer periods outside of hosts. This might increase the likelihood of transmission in certain environments.

Human behaviour changes:

Changes in climate can also influence human behavior, such as spending more time indoors or changes in migration patterns, which can impact the spread of infectious diseases like the flu.

Ecological and animal factors:

Climate change affects ecosystems and can lead to changes in animal habitats and behaviors. This can influence the prevalence and transmission of zoonotic diseases (those that spread from animals to humans), some of which may include influenza viruses, and affect human being severely.

Health impacts and vulnerability:

Climate change can exacerbate health vulnerabilities in populations, making them more susceptible to infections like the flu due to stress, malnutrition, or displacement from extreme weather events.

“Overall, while the direct link between global warming and flu cases is complex and multifaceted, these factors illustrate how changes in climate can contribute to shifts in disease patterns, including the incidence of influenza,” added Dr Vidhe Sharma.

