Zika virus is a type of flavivirus, an RNA virus typically spread by mosquitoes. It shares similarities with dengue and there is potential for cross-reactivity in diagnostic tests, complicating accurate diagnosis, especially in regions where multiple flaviviruses are endemic. The primary reservoirs and vectors for Zika are Aedes mosquitoes, particularly Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus, which also transmit dengue and chikungunya. Protecting against Zika virus: Zika vs dengue diagnosis challenges and tips for mosquito bite prevention (File Photo by HT_PRINT)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Subrata Das, HOD - Internal Medicine and Diabetology at Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru, shared, “What sets Zika apart is its ability to be transmitted in multiple ways, including sexual transmission, which complicates control and prevention strategies. Compared to other viruses spread by mosquitoes, Zika virus infection is linked to a higher prevalence of Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological condition that causes paralysis and muscular weakness.”

He revealed, “Most Zika patients have minimal or no symptoms, but if a pregnant person has the virus, the fetus may be exposed, leading to serious congenital conditions such as impaired brain development and vision. The Zika virus can cause fever, headaches, joint discomfort, conjunctivitis (redness in the whites of the eyes), and a rash called a macropapular rash that can be painful and consists of both raised and flat red regions of skin.”

Dr Subrata Das concluded with the advised, “It is essential to protect oneself from mosquito bites by applying insect repellent, sleeping under mosquito nets, and avoiding travel to locations where the Zika virus is common to prevent infection. Treatment for Zika virus is currently limited to symptomatic treatment , as a vaccine is still under development.”

Two people from Pimpri-Chinchwad areas on Friday tested positive for the Zika virus infection, the National Institute of Virology (NIV) reports confirmed. Apart from them, eight more cases of the infection were reported in Pune district on Friday.

Out of the total cases reported on Friday, six were from Pune and two cases each from Pune Rural and PCMC. Since July 20, Pune district has reported 65 Zika virus cases, said the officials.