Risk of prostate cancer may decrease with Mediterranean diet: Study
Men with localised prostate cancer who reported a baseline dietary pattern that more closely follows the key principles of a Mediterranean-style diet fared better over the course of their disease, suggest the findings of a new study.
"Men with prostate cancer are motivated to find a way to impact the advancement of their disease and improve their quality of life," said Justin Gregg, M.D., assistant professor of Urology and lead author of the study, published today in Cancer.
"A Mediterranean diet is non-invasive, good for overall health and, as shown by this study, has the potential to affect the progression of their cancer," added Gregg.
After adjusting for factors known to increase risk of cancer getting worse over time, such as age, prostate-specific antigen (PSA) and tumour volume, men with a diet that contained more fruits, vegetables, legumes, cereals and fish had a reduced risk of their prostate cancer growing or advancing to a point where many would consider active treatment. The researchers also examined the effect of diabetes and statin use and found a similar risk reduction in these patient groups.
The study, whose largest number of participants were white, also found that the effect of a Mediterranean diet was more pronounced in African American participants and others who self-identified as non-white.
These findings are significant as the rate of a prostate cancer diagnosis is more than 50% higher in African American men, who also have a higher risk of prostate cancer death and disease progression.
"The Mediterranean diet consistently has been linked to lower risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease and mortality. This study in men with early-stage prostate cancer gets us another step closer to providing evidence-based dietary recommendations to optimize outcomes in cancer patients, who along with their families, have many questions in this area," said Carrie Daniel-MacDougall, PhD, associate professor of Epidemiology and senior author of the study.
After skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in the United States. Since most cases are low-risk disease, localized to the prostate and have favourable outcomes, many men do not need immediate treatment and opt for active surveillance by their doctor.
Treatments for prostate cancer can cause changes in quality of life and declines in urinary and sexual function, therefore there is interest in finding modifiable factors for men managed by active surveillance.The study followed 410 men on an active surveillance protocol with Gleason grade group 1 or 2 localized prostate cancer. All study participants underwent a confirmatory biopsy at the beginning of the study and were evaluated every six months through the clinical exam and laboratory studies of serum antigen PSA and testosterone.Trial participants were 82.9 per cent Caucasian, 8.1 per cent Black and 9 per cent other or unknown. The median age was 64, 15 per cent of the men were diabetic and 44 per cent used statins.The men completed a 170-item baseline food frequency questionnaire, and Mediterranean diet score was calculated for each participant across 9 energy-adjusted food groups. The participants were then divided into three groups of the high, medium, and low adherence to the diet.
After adjustments for age and clinical characteristics, researchers saw a significant association between high baseline diet score and lower risk of cancer grade progression.
For every one-point increase in the Mediterranean diet score, researchers observed a greater than 10 per cent lower risk of progression. After a median follow-up of 36 months, 76 men saw their cancer progress.
The study was limited by the low number of events in these men with mostly low-risk disease monitored at MD Anderson. Future research is needed to see if the same effects are seen for larger and more diverse patient groups and men with higher-risk prostate cancer.
"Our findings suggest that consistently following a diet rich in plant foods, fish and a healthy balance of monounsaturated fats may be beneficial for men diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer," Gregg said.
"We are hopeful that these results, paired with additional research and future validation, will encourage patients to adopt a healthy lifestyle," added Gregg.
Running highways-countryside: Milind Soman's 2021 resolution is fitness inspo
Gut microbe plays key role in development of some breast cancers
Study: Marijuana use drops at beginning of year, then climbs in summer, fall
Youth using e-cigarettes three times likely to become cigarette smokers: Study
Madhuri Dixit Nene cycles her way to cardiovascular fitness, check benefits here
Head outdoors to keep lockdown blues at bay, suggests study
Sonakshi Sinha does cardio at home by skipping rope, here are its benefits
Study of circadian clock shows 'Junk DNA' plays key role in regulating rhythms
Focusing on diversion yields positive results for youth with behavioural issues
Over half of the people using cannabis for pain face withdrawal symptoms: Study
Most hospitalised Covid patients have at least one symptom months after illness
Study: Over half of people use cannabis for pain experience multiple withdrawals
Incorporating unhealthy food to healthy diet diminishes positive effects: Study
Study suggests Pfizer vaccine works against virus variant
