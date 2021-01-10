IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Risk of prostate cancer may decrease with Mediterranean diet: Study
Men with localized prostate cancer who reported a baseline dietary pattern that more closely follows the key principles of a Mediterranean-style diet fared better over the course of their disease, suggest the findings of a new study.(ANI)
Men with localized prostate cancer who reported a baseline dietary pattern that more closely follows the key principles of a Mediterranean-style diet fared better over the course of their disease, suggest the findings of a new study.(ANI)
health

Risk of prostate cancer may decrease with Mediterranean diet: Study

Men with localized prostate cancer who reported a baseline dietary pattern that more closely follows the key principles of a Mediterranean-style diet fared better over the course of their disease, suggest the findings of a new study.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 07:44 PM IST

Men with localised prostate cancer who reported a baseline dietary pattern that more closely follows the key principles of a Mediterranean-style diet fared better over the course of their disease, suggest the findings of a new study.

"Men with prostate cancer are motivated to find a way to impact the advancement of their disease and improve their quality of life," said Justin Gregg, M.D., assistant professor of Urology and lead author of the study, published today in Cancer.

"A Mediterranean diet is non-invasive, good for overall health and, as shown by this study, has the potential to affect the progression of their cancer," added Gregg.

After adjusting for factors known to increase risk of cancer getting worse over time, such as age, prostate-specific antigen (PSA) and tumour volume, men with a diet that contained more fruits, vegetables, legumes, cereals and fish had a reduced risk of their prostate cancer growing or advancing to a point where many would consider active treatment. The researchers also examined the effect of diabetes and statin use and found a similar risk reduction in these patient groups.

The study, whose largest number of participants were white, also found that the effect of a Mediterranean diet was more pronounced in African American participants and others who self-identified as non-white.

These findings are significant as the rate of a prostate cancer diagnosis is more than 50% higher in African American men, who also have a higher risk of prostate cancer death and disease progression.

"The Mediterranean diet consistently has been linked to lower risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease and mortality. This study in men with early-stage prostate cancer gets us another step closer to providing evidence-based dietary recommendations to optimize outcomes in cancer patients, who along with their families, have many questions in this area," said Carrie Daniel-MacDougall, PhD, associate professor of Epidemiology and senior author of the study.

After skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in the United States. Since most cases are low-risk disease, localized to the prostate and have favourable outcomes, many men do not need immediate treatment and opt for active surveillance by their doctor.

Treatments for prostate cancer can cause changes in quality of life and declines in urinary and sexual function, therefore there is interest in finding modifiable factors for men managed by active surveillance.The study followed 410 men on an active surveillance protocol with Gleason grade group 1 or 2 localized prostate cancer. All study participants underwent a confirmatory biopsy at the beginning of the study and were evaluated every six months through the clinical exam and laboratory studies of serum antigen PSA and testosterone.Trial participants were 82.9 per cent Caucasian, 8.1 per cent Black and 9 per cent other or unknown. The median age was 64, 15 per cent of the men were diabetic and 44 per cent used statins.The men completed a 170-item baseline food frequency questionnaire, and Mediterranean diet score was calculated for each participant across 9 energy-adjusted food groups. The participants were then divided into three groups of the high, medium, and low adherence to the diet.

After adjustments for age and clinical characteristics, researchers saw a significant association between high baseline diet score and lower risk of cancer grade progression.

For every one-point increase in the Mediterranean diet score, researchers observed a greater than 10 per cent lower risk of progression. After a median follow-up of 36 months, 76 men saw their cancer progress.

The study was limited by the low number of events in these men with mostly low-risk disease monitored at MD Anderson. Future research is needed to see if the same effects are seen for larger and more diverse patient groups and men with higher-risk prostate cancer.

"Our findings suggest that consistently following a diet rich in plant foods, fish and a healthy balance of monounsaturated fats may be beneficial for men diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer," Gregg said.

"We are hopeful that these results, paired with additional research and future validation, will encourage patients to adopt a healthy lifestyle," added Gregg.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
health risk prostate cancer mediterranean diet
app
Close
e-paper
Running highways and countryside: Milind Soman’s 2021 fitness resolution leaves fans inspired(Instagram/milindrunning)
Running highways and countryside: Milind Soman’s 2021 fitness resolution leaves fans inspired(Instagram/milindrunning)
health

Running highways-countryside: Milind Soman's 2021 resolution is fitness inspo

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:13 PM IST
  • After nailing five 10 km runs in 2020, Milind Soman is gearing up for an interesting running resolution this New Year and we are totally charged up to take fitness inspiration from the hunk
READ FULL STORY
Close
Short-term exposure to B. fragilis toxin leaves a lasting impression in cells, increasing the risk for cancer.(Pixabay)
Short-term exposure to B. fragilis toxin leaves a lasting impression in cells, increasing the risk for cancer.(Pixabay)
health

Gut microbe plays key role in development of some breast cancers

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 01:10 PM IST
A recent study has found a new microbe in the colon which is generally associated with the development of colon cancer and colitis along with playing an important role in the development of some kinds of breast cancer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Marijuana use increases throughout the calendar year, with use up 13 per cent on average at the end of each year (2015-2019) compared to the beginning, according to a new study.(ANI)
Marijuana use increases throughout the calendar year, with use up 13 per cent on average at the end of each year (2015-2019) compared to the beginning, according to a new study.(ANI)
health

Study: Marijuana use drops at beginning of year, then climbs in summer, fall

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 01:03 PM IST
Marijuana use increases throughout the calendar year, with use up 13 per cent on average at the end of each year (2015-2019) compared to the beginning, according to a new study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Starting tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, before the age of 18 is a major risk factor for people becoming daily cigarette smokers, suggests a new study.(Yahoo)
Starting tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, before the age of 18 is a major risk factor for people becoming daily cigarette smokers, suggests a new study.(Yahoo)
health

Youth using e-cigarettes three times likely to become cigarette smokers: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 12:16 PM IST
Starting tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, before the age of 18 is a major risk factor for people becoming daily cigarette smokers, suggests a new study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Men with localized prostate cancer who reported a baseline dietary pattern that more closely follows the key principles of a Mediterranean-style diet fared better over the course of their disease, suggest the findings of a new study.(ANI)
Men with localized prostate cancer who reported a baseline dietary pattern that more closely follows the key principles of a Mediterranean-style diet fared better over the course of their disease, suggest the findings of a new study.(ANI)
health

Risk of prostate cancer may decrease with Mediterranean diet: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Men with localized prostate cancer who reported a baseline dietary pattern that more closely follows the key principles of a Mediterranean-style diet fared better over the course of their disease, suggest the findings of a new study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhuri Dixit Nene cycles her way to cardiovascular fitness and here’s why you should bike too(Instagram/madhuridixitnene)
Madhuri Dixit Nene cycles her way to cardiovascular fitness and here’s why you should bike too(Instagram/madhuridixitnene)
health

Madhuri Dixit Nene cycles her way to cardiovascular fitness, check benefits here

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 12:20 PM IST
  • Madhuri Dixit Nene’s adorable video of cycling alongside her dog are all the weekend vibes we need to be happy this World Laughter Day. Read on to know the benefits of cycling and pedal your way to a healthy and fit lifestyle
READ FULL STORY
Close
If you want to attain higher levels of happiness during the period of Covid-19 restrictions, spending time outdoors and switching off our devices is the key, suggest the findings of a new study.(ANI)
If you want to attain higher levels of happiness during the period of Covid-19 restrictions, spending time outdoors and switching off our devices is the key, suggest the findings of a new study.(ANI)
health

Head outdoors to keep lockdown blues at bay, suggests study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:22 AM IST
If you want to attain higher levels of happiness during the period of Covid-19 restrictions, spending time outdoors and switching off our devices is the key, suggest the findings of a new study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonakshi Sinha encourages fans to do cardio at home by skipping rope, here are its benefits(Instagram/aslisona)
Sonakshi Sinha encourages fans to do cardio at home by skipping rope, here are its benefits(Instagram/aslisona)
health

Sonakshi Sinha does cardio at home by skipping rope, here are its benefits

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:09 AM IST
  • ‘No gym no problem!’: Sonakshi Sinha pushes fans to not skip grind and instead skip on a rope at home as it is a cardio exercise that burns many calories in a short time and is a full body workout. Read benefits of it inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
New research has discovered a new cog in the circadian clock--a genome-wide regulatory layer made up of small chains of non-coding nucleotides known as micro RNAs (miRNAs).(ANI)
New research has discovered a new cog in the circadian clock--a genome-wide regulatory layer made up of small chains of non-coding nucleotides known as micro RNAs (miRNAs).(ANI)
health

Study of circadian clock shows 'Junk DNA' plays key role in regulating rhythms

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 10:04 AM IST
New research has discovered a new cog in the circadian clock--a genome-wide regulatory layer made up of small chains of non-coding nucleotides known as micro RNAs (miRNAs).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Focusing on diversion yields positive results for youth with behavioural issues

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 06:35 PM IST
To deal with behavioural health issues with youth, researchers found that focusing on diversion -- instead of detention -- yields positive results.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Over half of the people using cannabis for pain face withdrawal symptoms: Study

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:57 PM IST
More than half of people who use medical marijuana products to ease pain also experience clusters of multiple withdrawal symptoms when they're between uses, a new study finds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Most hospitalised Covid patients have at least one symptom months after illness

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:54 PM IST
More than three quarters of COVID-19 patients hospitalised for treatment have at least one ongoing symptom six months after initially becoming unwell, according to a study published in The Lancet journal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
More than half of people who use medical marijuana products to ease pain also experience clusters of multiple withdrawal symptoms when they're between uses, a new study finds.(ANI)
More than half of people who use medical marijuana products to ease pain also experience clusters of multiple withdrawal symptoms when they're between uses, a new study finds.(ANI)
health

Study: Over half of people use cannabis for pain experience multiple withdrawals

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:42 PM IST
More than half of people who use medical marijuana products to ease pain also experience clusters of multiple withdrawal symptoms when they're between uses, a new study finds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researchers have reported diminished benefits of a Mediterranean diet among those with a high frequency of eating unhealthy foods.(ANI)
Researchers have reported diminished benefits of a Mediterranean diet among those with a high frequency of eating unhealthy foods.(ANI)
health

Incorporating unhealthy food to healthy diet diminishes positive effects: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 01:23 PM IST
Eating a healthy diet, such as the Mediterranean diet, has a positive impact on health, but little is known about the effects of including unhealthy foods in an otherwise healthy diet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study was preliminary and did not look at the two other major vaccines being used in the West — Moderna’s and AstraZeneca’s.(Pixabay)
The study was preliminary and did not look at the two other major vaccines being used in the West — Moderna’s and AstraZeneca’s.(Pixabay)
health

Study suggests Pfizer vaccine works against virus variant

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 11:47 AM IST
New research suggests Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine can protect against a mutation found in the two more-contagious variants of the coronavirus that have erupted in Britain and South Africa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP