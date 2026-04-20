Ronit Roy at 60 is one of Bollywood’s fittest stars, proves age is just a number with his 6-pack abs and heavy lifting

Ronit Roy has long been a household name in Indian cinema and television, but his current fitness will have you doing a double-take. At 60, an age where many slow down, Ronit is proving that peak physical condition isn't reserved for the 20-somethings of Bollywood. Also read | Veteran actor Nagarjuna maintains fit physique in 60s with 'intense' workouts 5-6 days a week and 14-hour fasting daily

Ageing is inevitable, but losing your strength doesn't have to be. Ronit Roy is proof. (Instagram/ ronitboseroy)

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In a September 21, 2025 Instagram video, Ronit Roy shared a behind-the-scenes look at a high-intensity chest workout. The clip shows him performing dumbbell bench presses with significant weight – 40-pound dumbbells (18 kg) – maintaining controlled form under the watchful eye of a spotter. This isn't maintenance lifting; this is heavy resistance training designed to build and preserve muscle mass.

Have you seen Ronit's abs?

Perhaps more impressive than the weight on the bar is the physique Ronit has maintained. The video shared by the actor showcases a level of leanness and core definition — including a visible six-pack — that is rare for men in their sixties. His transformation highlights a dedication to both metabolic conditioning and strict nutritional discipline, proving that sixties can be a period of physical excellence rather than decline. Also read | 73-year-old man with ‘sculpted 6-pack’ reveals how he stays ripped in his seventies: ‘I do 100 push-ups every day’

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{{^usCountry}} The science of longevity {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The science of longevity {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While the aesthetics are impressive, Ronit’s routine aligns perfectly with global health recommendations for ageing populations. His commitment to heavy lifting isn't just about the mirror; it’s about biological survival. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the aesthetics are impressive, Ronit’s routine aligns perfectly with global health recommendations for ageing populations. His commitment to heavy lifting isn't just about the mirror; it’s about biological survival. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), adults aged 65 and older should perform muscle-strengthening activities at moderate or greater intensity that involve all major muscle groups two or more days a week. Ronit’s routine exceeds these standards, which the WHO notes are critical for maintaining functional ability, preventing falls and related injuries and improving bone health. Combating sarcopenia {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), adults aged 65 and older should perform muscle-strengthening activities at moderate or greater intensity that involve all major muscle groups two or more days a week. Ronit’s routine exceeds these standards, which the WHO notes are critical for maintaining functional ability, preventing falls and related injuries and improving bone health. Combating sarcopenia {{/usCountry}}

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The Mayo Clinic reports that individuals lose their muscle mass with age and that the condition, known as sarcopenia, is a leading cause of frailty in older adults. Mayo Clinic experts say that resistance training — like the dumbbell presses shown in Ronit's video — is the most effective way to counteract this loss. By lifting heavy, Ronit is effectively boosting metabolism, protecting bone density, and enhancing cognitive health as physical activity is consistently linked to a reduced risk of cognitive decline in older age.

By sharing his journey, Ronit serves as a powerful reminder that the World Health Organisation guidelines aren't just dry medical advice — they are a blueprint for a vibrant, active life well into one's ‘senior citizen’ years.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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