Veteran actor Nagarjuna maintains fit physique in 60s with 'intense' workouts 5-6 days a week and 14-hour fasting daily

While many view the 60s as a time to slow down and retreat into the shadows of retirement, Telugu superstar Nagarjuna is shattering those limits, proving that age is not a finish line, but a new frontier for peak performance and vitality. Also read | Anita Raj at 63 proves age is just a number when it comes to fitness: Watch how veteran actor keeps her body toned Nagarjuna defies age norms, making fitness a core part of his life.

In a candid January 2025 interview with HT Lifestyle about his fitness, the veteran actor credited a decades-long commitment to working out and a disciplined approach to diet.

'Working out is my priority as soon as I wake up' For Nagarjuna, fitness is not a hobby squeezed into a busy filming schedule; it is the foundation of his daily life. Speaking about his morning ritual, the actor shared that physical activity takes precedence over his professional obligations. "I would rather not work than not exercise," Nagarjuna said, adding, "Working out is my first priority as soon as I wake up. I work out definitely for five days a week, if possible, six days."

He avoids 'easy-paced' sessions, opting instead for a rigorous hour-long workout: "I work out for about an hour in the morning, around 45 minutes to one hour. But it is very intense. It is a mix of cardio and strength training. I have been doing this for the last 30-35 years, so it is more about consistency."

Adapting to the biological clock Acknowledging that a body in its 60s cannot be treated like one in its 30s, Nagarjuna highlighted the need to evolve one's lifestyle. He noted that his diet has 'changed over the years drastically,' leading him to feel 'much lighter'. His nutritional strategy focuses heavily on timing and on eliminating common inflammatory foods.

He shared, "I finish my dinner by 7 pm or 7.30 pm maximum. This will set your diet and lifestyle on track. The other thing is that many of us Indians have a dairy intolerance after a certain age and gluten intolerance. These two, if you are off, half your problems are solved."

Balance, fasting and cheat days The actor also utilises intermittent fasting to maintain his physique, ensuring a significant recovery window for his digestive system every night. "14 hours of fasting happens every day, or I fast for at least 12 hours a day, from evening to the next morning," he explained.

However, the veteran actor isn't entirely immune to cravings. He maintained a pragmatic view on sugar, provided the physical work is put in to earn it. To prevent burnout and the feeling of deprivation, Nagarjuna reserves one day a week for total indulgence.

He said, "I like sugar; I like my chocolates. As long as you work out, it is fine, and you don't have any other health issues... Sunday is my cheat day. I eat and drink what I feel like. I don't even think twice about it and that makes you feel you are not denying something to yourself."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.