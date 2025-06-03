Ronit Roy shares how he lost 8 kgs in 2 months at 59 to play Prithviraj Chauhan's father: Martial arts to intense cardio

Actor Ronit Roy recently revealed his impressive physical transformation, shedding a remarkable 8 kilos for his upcoming show Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. At 59, the actor has undergone a disciplined fitness journey to step into the role of King Someshwar, the father of Prithviraj Chauhan. Here's a look at how he achieved this inspiring weight loss. (Also read: Weight loss coach who dropped 20 kgs shares 5 morning routine for faster fat loss ) Ronit Roy loses 8 kilos for the role in Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. (Instagram)

How Ronit Roy lost 8 kgs

Speaking about the transformation, Ronit said, “To do justice to a character of such stature and legacy, I knew I had to go beyond just understanding his emotional journey, I had to physically transform myself to embody the strength, discipline, and royal bearing that a king demands.”

Opening up about his intense routine, he added, “Over the span of two months, I lost 8 kgs through a rigorous and highly disciplined fitness regimen. My days would begin with strength training sessions in the morning, followed by intense cardio workouts in the evening. Alongside that, I trained extensively in martial arts and stick fighting to capture the warrior aspect of King Someshwar. ” But these weren’t just physical drills, according to Roy, they were instrumental in helping him tap into the mindset of a seasoned ruler and fierce protector of the land.

Roy admitted that while the process was extremely demanding, it was equally rewarding. He shared, "It's been an exhausting but incredibly fulfilling process. The goal was not to just look at the part but to feel it in every scene. I hope the audience feels the same power and pride that I did while bringing this magnificent character to life."

About Ronit Roy

Ronit Roy, born on October 11, 1965, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, is a renowned Indian actor and assistant director. He is best known for his performances in films like Udaan (2010), 2 States (2014), and Kaabil (2017). He is married to Neelam Singh, and the couple has two children.