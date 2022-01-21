Rujuta Diwekar shows us how 'to build strength and stability' for the back

Rujuta Diwekar is back with a fresh demonstration on how to work on our back muscles through easy and free-hand fitness routines. The nutritionist, who is running the project of 12 weeks on how to grow strength and stability for the body through easy exercises which require no equipment, shared a video of herself demonstrating the routine that needs to be done for the third week of January.

Rujuta keeps addressing the issues that people face due to the work from home culture – which promotes no movement and exercises for the body. Rujuta believes that if we don't use our bodies, we lose our bodies. With the coronavirus scare, the work from home culture has become a part of our lives. This new work culture demands us to sit in one position for the maximum part of the day, which further leads to stiffness of muscles and back pain.

Rujuta, a day back, summed up the exercise routines that need to be performed in order to promote strength and stability for the back muscles. A fitness routine comes with an amalgamation of strength, stability and stamina, and this time she showed us three exercise routines for the back.

For the first exercise, she lied down on her stomach and stretched her arms to the front. Then she lifted her one arm and kept it stable for three counts. She repeated the same for the other arm as well. Then she repeated the exercise routine for the legs, where she lifted her legs from her thighs and kept it stable for three counts. For the last exercise, she sat on her all fours and lifted her alternate arm and leg and kept it for three counts. "3 exercises for the back. To build strength and stability in the body," she wrote. Take a look at her IGTV video demonstrating all the exercises:

These back exercises help in strengthening the back muscles, improving mobility, alleviating stress and relieving the spine of any kind of pressure.