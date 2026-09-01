Running low on energy? Try these 3 nutritionist-recommended homemade drinks for a refreshing pick-me-up

Running low on energy can make even the simplest daily tasks feel exhausting, especially when all you want to do is lie down and doze off. While sugary beverages, caffeine and energy drinks may offer a quick pick-me-up, relying on stimulants for an energy boost may not be the best choice for your long-term health. Instead, your kitchen may already have plenty of simple ingredients that can be turned into refreshing homemade drinks to help you feel more energised.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Sleeping after 12 am every day? Nutritionist shares 6 common mistakes that are derailing your fat loss goals

Shweta Shah, a celebrity nutritionist with more than 24 years of experience, has shared three simple homemade drinks that may help support energy levels and combat persistent fatigue. In an Instagram video shared on August 31, the nutritionist states, “Feeling tired or low on energy? Instead of reaching for sugary drinks, try these simple options.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Bhindi (okra) sharbat

{{^usCountry}} Combine bhindi (okra) powder with water for a simple, refreshing drink. Shweta highlights that it can be “as good as your glucose powder,” thanks to its nutritional profile. Okra is rich in soluble fibre, which can help slow the absorption of glucose into the bloodstream and support better blood sugar regulation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Combine bhindi (okra) powder with water for a simple, refreshing drink. Shweta highlights that it can be “as good as your glucose powder,” thanks to its nutritional profile. Okra is rich in soluble fibre, which can help slow the absorption of glucose into the bloodstream and support better blood sugar regulation. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

This soluble fibre also acts as a natural prebiotic, nourishing beneficial gut bacteria and supporting overall gut health. According to Healthline, okra also provides nutrients such as vitamin B6 and magnesium, which play an important role in helping the body convert food into usable cellular energy.

Jallab drink

According to the nutritionist, this drink combines dates, black raisins and a touch of mint for a refreshing burst of flavour. Naturally sweet and packed with essential nutrients, it can provide a quick energy boost while replenishing key vitamins and minerals and supporting heart and digestive health.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dates and black raisins contain naturally occurring sugars, including glucose and fructose, which can provide readily available energy without the need for refined sugar. According to Metropolis Healthcare, both dates and black raisins are also rich in dietary fibre, which supports healthy digestion, and potassium, an essential mineral that helps maintain sodium balance and supports healthy cardiovascular function.

Buttermilk (Chaas)

Shweta highlights buttermilk as another refreshing drink to include, recommending that it be consumed as light chaas rather than a thick, heavy lassi. She suggests diluting one spoonful of buttermilk with plenty of water and adding mint, cumin and a pinch of salt for flavour.

Since dehydration can be a major contributor to fatigue, buttermilk’s high water content, along with electrolytes such as sodium and potassium, can help support hydration, replenish fluids and maintain electrolyte balance. According to Metropolis Healthcare, buttermilk also provides essential B vitamins, which play a key role in helping the body convert food into usable cellular energy.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Shweta Shahis a celebrity nutritionist, Ayurveda expert and founder of EATFIT247, with over 23 years of experience. Having worked with more than 20,000 clients, she takes a holistic, food-first approach to gut health, weight management and overall wellness.