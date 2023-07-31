Samantha Ruth Prabhu hits the gym after Bali holiday for quick workout session with an adorable partner: Watch video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently taking a break from acting to focus on her health and get herself treated for an autoimmune condition called Myositis, is back from her short getaway to Bali, Indonesia, with her friend, Anusha Swamy. After returning from the girls' trip, the star hit the gym and shared a clip of her workout routine with fans. She got joined by an adorable furry friend during the exercise session. Scroll through to see the video.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu works out with an adorable gym buddy

Samantha Ruth Prabhu hits the gym after Bali holiday for a quick workout session. (Instagram)

Today, Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a video of herself working out at the gym on her Instagram stories. The clip shows Samantha doing a Backbend exercise on a workout machine while holding an adorable cat in her arms. Samantha captioned the video, "Gelato [white heart emoji]," and tagged her fitness trainer Junaid Shaikh. The exercise she did in the video targets the quads, hamstrings, and core muscles. Check out the clip below.

Meanwhile, Samantha did not skip out on her workout routine in Bali. Earlier, the star posted a picture of herself trying Aerial Yoga with her friend. Moreover, Anusha also posted a reel - featuring a glimpse of their Bali trip - which showed Samantha doing the Downward Dog Asana and the Cross Hip Pull Over Flow Aerial Pose. "Until next time @samantharuthprabhuoffl," Anusha captioned the clip. Check out the clip below.

Earlier, Samantha had posted a photo dump from her Bali trip with the caption, "Live a little they said [smile emoji] (1/2)." The post features snippets from her trip to the archipelago - the food she ate, pictures of her enjoying sunsets and the clear blue sea, the verdant views in Bali, cultural heritage sites, and more. Check out Samantha's Bali album below.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is dealing with an auto-immune condition called Myositis. She is currently undergoing treatment for the same.