Sameera Reddy opens up about body parts that make her uncomfortable in new post

Sameera Reddy is a staunch advocate for body positivity and mental health. The actor regularly talks about her insecurities on her social media page to promote a healthy discussion around insecurities, unrealistic beauty standards and how society pressurises people to fit into a specific body type. And now, Sameera is kickstarting a healthy dialogue around what part of their body makes people the most uncomfortable.

Today (June 9), Sameera took to her Instagram account to ask her followers what part of their body makes them the most uncomfortable. She also shared the parts of her body that she finds hard to accept.

The actor revealed in the post that she is not comfortable with her back flab and arms. She even shared several pictures of herself highlighting these parts of her body. The collage included zoomed-in images of her face, back, tummy and stretch marks on her arms.

She shared the post with the caption, “Which part of your body makes you most uncomfortable? Is it stretch marks? Loose skin? Belly? Acne? Thinning hair? White hair? Cellulite? For me it’s my back flab and arms. I work on acceptance every day. And it taken me so long to embrace it. Your body is listening and every time you have a negative thought of how much you hate it, it’s only magnifying how bad you feel. The best exercise for #bodypositivity is to look at the parts that you feel insecure with and be kind to yourself. Every day like a mantra. #imperfectlyperfect #bodypositivemovement.”

Talking about her insecurities in the post, Sameera explained that when people have negative thoughts about their bodies, it listens and magnifies the bad feelings. She suggested that the best way to fight these thoughts is to look at the parts that make you insecure with much more kindness.

We agree with Sameera. The harsher you are towards your body, your mind will create more negative thoughts about it. This feeling has only increased since the past year because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. To overcome this, the first step should be accepting every inch like you would embrace an old friend. It is also necessary to seek help and counselling if you require support.

