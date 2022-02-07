Sameera Reddy's Monday yoga routine is about consistency, strength and focus

Sameera Reddy is a yoga enthusiast. The actor, on multiple occasions, has been spotted speaking of the benefits of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and being consistent with yoga. The actor's Instagram profile is replete with her fitness diaries and tips on how to ace motherhood like a pro.

Sameera loves her yoga routine – the actor hardly misses a day from her fitness routine. Sameera also keeps sharing the snippets on her Instagram profile to speak of the benefits, procedures of performing fitness routine on a regular basis, and also to motivate her Instagram family to start taking up their health seriously.

On Monday, Sameera kickstarted the week with a fresh yoga routine, which is a compilation of a number of yoga positions. The time lapse video of her yoga diaries was shared on her Instagram stores where the actor can be seen acing several yoga positions. Sameera started her day with the Surya Namaskar, and slowly moved on to several stretches and other yoga positions. Dressed in a pink top and a pair of black gym trousers, Sameera can be seen engrossed in her yoga positions. With the video, she also shared her yoga mantra for Monday - "Consistent, strong, focus." Sameera believes that in order to "stay ok," we should perform yoga on a daily basis. Take a look at the snippets of her yoga diaries here:

Instagram story of Sameera Reddy. (Instagram/@reddysameera)

Yoga comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in improving the strength, balance and flexibility of the body. It also helps in better blood circulation, thereby improving the health of the heart. Yoga, when incorporated in the daily fitness routine, helps in resisting the risk of injuries, reducing back pain issues and arthritis symptoms. Yoga also helps the body to relax and have a moment with the inner self, thereby making the mind calm and composed, and have a fresh perspective to take on the day.