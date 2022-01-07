Sameera Reddy shares tips for dealing with 'Third Wave Anxiety' in mental health video: Read here

We are all going through some uncertain times right now. As the number of Covid-19 cases increases because of the Omicron variant, many are anxious and stressed about the situation. Actor Sameera Reddy is also one of them. Today, the star shared with her Instagram family that she is going through 'Third Wave Anxiety' and posted a few personal tips to deal with the situation.

Sameera took to social media on Friday, January 7, to talk about her anxiety. The fitness enthusiast and body positivity spokesperson revealed that she focuses on 'staying calm amid the noise' during stressful circumstances. She added that being fit is also about taking care of our mental health. After all, a calm mind can help one manage most things.

"Third Wave Anxiety...I feel it too. I'm focused on staying calm amidst the noise. Fitness is also being aware of your mental health," Sameera captioned her post and used hashtags like #fitnessfriday, #mentalhealth, #mind, #fitness, #stress, #anxiety and #awareness. She also shared her tips on dealing with anxiety.

Watch the video:

Some of the tips listed by Sameera in the video are "Do focused deep breathing, quick walk or yoga, write down my thoughts, let the negative thoughts pass, dance with my kids and change the mood." In the end, she assured her followers that it was okay to feel stressed and we will soon get through this situation.

Coming to the tips mentioned by Sameera, deep breathing does help in calming the mind and allowing it to focus on the present. Walking and yoga also come with the same benefits. As for writing down the thoughts, this step helps in analysing the situation and knowing more about our feelings.

What steps do you practise to calm your mind during anxious times?

