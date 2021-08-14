Sameera Reddy writes powerful letter to her stretch marks in new fitness post, read here

Bollywood actor and mother of two kids, Sameera Reddy, is a fitness and body positivity icon. Though the actor has been keeping away from the film industry, she still enjoys a huge following on social media. She promotes staying healthy while loving your body with regular workout posts. Now, the actor has written an open letter to her stretch marks in a powerful Instagram post.

Sameera shared an unfiltered picture of herself showing off and embracing her stretch marks. Sameera smiled brightly for the post-workout selfie in a pink tank top over a black-and-white sports bra and purple bottoms.

The actor captioned her post, "Dear Stretch marks, I used to to fear you, hate you, be embarrassed by you but the day I embraced you, wore you as my armour and loved you as my tiger stripes...I felt more powerful than ever. This fitness Friday as I go on this journey of making 2021 my year to dedicate to a healthy body I also want to celebrate the scars that come in the process #bodypositivity #imperfectlyperfect #fitnessfriday #nofear #stretchmarks #tigerstripes."

ALSO READ: Sameera Reddy celebrates her weight loss with body positivity post, read here

Sameera's letter talks about her early struggle with her scars. She used to fear, hate and be embarrassed by the stretch marks. However, the day she started embracing and wearing them as her armour, her confidence grew, and she felt powerful.

Sameera added that throughout her journey of stay fit and losing weight, her body changed a lot. She pledged in the letter to celebrate the scars that come in the process.

Due to society's stereotypical beauty standards and depiction of perfect beauty, many of us have grown uncomfortable with our own bodies. We are uncomfortable with our stretch marks, body hair and scars. This impacts our mental health too. Sameera's letter is a gentle reminder to show immense love to our bodies and embrace it as it is.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON