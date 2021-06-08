Sania Mirza trains hard at the gym in new workout video, we are inspired

Ace-tennis player Sania Mirza inspired us to work out and lead a healthy lifestyle after she shared a video of herself rigorously working out with her trainer. The professional tennis player often gives her fans a glimpse of her training sessions on Instagram. She does strength training, core-strengthening exercises, weightlifting, and so much more in her fitness videos. They are a great source of motivation.

Recently, Sania posted a reel from the gym on the photo-sharing app and captioned it, “Work in progress.” She shared the clip with Ciara’s song, Level Up,. Sania wore a grey top with camo print training tights, shoes and a baseball cap for the workout routine.

The tennis player did various routines in the video. The clip begins with Sania doing med ball exercise. In it, she throws the ball to her trainer and then catches it. She then did the workout on the training bicycle. She followed it with variations of resistance band training routines. She also did arm exercises at the gym, followed by few weightlifting repetitions. Her rigorous regimen will have you pumped up to work out.

Fitness is the key to happiness. We have heard this innumerable times. However, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, for many of us fitness has taken a backseat because of the overwhelming situation we are in currently. However, this video of Sania will inspire you to take out your gym equipment or the yoga mat and just squeeze in a few moments of training in your life.

Apart from sharing fitness videos, Sania also posts regular updates from her life starring her husband Shoaib Malik, son Izhaan Mirza Malik and other family members. Take a look at some of her recent posts:

Meanwhile, Sania Mirza is scheduled to compete in the Birmingham Open (from June 14), the Eastbourne Open (from June 20) and the Wimbledon (from June 28).

