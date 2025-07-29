Sanjay Dutt turns 66, reveals his current daily diet plan of boiled chicken, egg whites, avocado: '6 small meals a day'

Eating six small meals a day is a popular approach to boosting metabolism and managing hunger. Actor Sanjay Dutt, who celebrated his 66th birthday on July 29, opened up about following this eating approach in a July 27 interview with Curly Tales. Also read | R Madhavan's diet and fitness secrets for toned body at 54: ‘Intermittent fasting to early morning long walks’ Sanjay Dutt is known for his dedication to fitness and health. He regularly shares his workout routines on social media, showcasing his impressive physique. (File Photo/ PTI)

What Sanjay eats in a day: Egg whites to avocado

He includes lean protein sources like boiled chicken and healthy fats like avocado in his daily diet. Sanjay also shared that his cheat meals involve biryani and kebabs.

Asked about his current diet and workout routine, the actor replied, “As per the workout, one should have six small meals a day. In the morning, after waking up, have muesli, then have some egg whites and avocado. After some time, there is salad and fruits followed by boiled chicken. For actors, especially, going to the gym and being fit is very important.”

Are you diabetic? Eat six meals a day

Eating six small meals a day can be beneficial for some, but it's not a one-size-fits-all approach. However, researchers say that eating six meals a day while keeping the calorie intake constant can control blood sugar levels and hunger in obese people with diabetes or prediabetes. Some conditions, like diabetes, may require more frequent meals to manage blood sugar levels. In 2017, a study found that eating six meals a day while keeping the calorie intake constant can control blood sugar levels and hunger in obese people with diabetes or prediabetes.

According to the researchers, using a six-meal pattern instead of three-meal, while containing the same overall calories, improved blood sugar control and reduced hunger in obese people with prediabetes or full-blown diabetes. Lead researcher Dr Emilia Papakonstantinou from the Agricultural University of Athens, Greece, together with colleagues from the Athens University Medical School, Attikon University Hospital and Harokopio University, compared the effects of two meal patterns with identical calories on glucose metabolism and satiety.

The results suggested that increased frequency of meals, consumed at regular times, may be a useful tool for doctors treating subjects with obesity and diabetes or prediabetes, especially those who are reluctant or unsuccessful dieters.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.