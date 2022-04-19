Sara Ali Khan's trainer Namrata Purohit shares three Plank variations you can easily try at home: Watch video

Celebrity Pilates instructor Namrata Purohit's Instagram page is a guide for anyone trying to fix their workout routine with some impressive exercises. If you are leading a busy lifestyle where you struggle to find time to hit the gym for a rigorous training session, her videos can help you out. The fitness coach, known for training stars like Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, regularly posts videos of herself doing exercises focusing on a particular body part. Namrata's latest post shows her demonstrating three 'super effective' Plank variations that one can easily include in their routine to fire up the core. Scroll ahead to know more.

On Monday, Namrata took to her Instagram page to post a video of herself doing three Plank variations at her Pilates studio. The three workouts are Alternate Knee Taps, Hip Drops and Plank Saw. She captioned the post, "Must try these [fire emoji]. Try these plank variations and fire up the core! They're super effective." Namrata also listed some tips for her followers in the caption. She asked them to "focus on the form, keep breathing and start with 12-16 reps [repititions] and up it to 20-24 reps". (Also Read: Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's Pilates coach Namrata Purohit suggests 3 easy inner thigh exercises: Watch video)

Watch the video:

Namrata did the three 3 Plank variations - Alternate Knee Taps, Hip Drops and Plank Saw - and even listed a few points to keep in mind while doing the exercise. For Alternate Knee Taps, she wrote, "Feel those obliques and try not to rock the pelvis." While doing the Hip Drops, she suggested: "focus on the lift and the drop." In the end, Namrata asked her followers that while doing the Plank Saw, they should get their "entire body moving forward and back, and work the shoulders too."

Plank Benefits:

Planks help boost a healthy posture, balance and coordination in the body. This exercise improves body alignment, helps avoid illness, builds core strength, promotes flexibility, and strengthens metabolism and overall mental health.

So, are you including these must-try Plank variations in your workout routine today?