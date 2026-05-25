Sara Ali Khan ate 2 medium pizzas, 3 brownies 'every single day' as a student in New York before 45 kg weight loss

Sara Ali Khan has opened up about her past dietary habits, offering a candid look at her life as a student in New York before her well-known fitness transformation. In an era where celebrity health journeys are often polished for social media, Sara’s admissions provide a relatable, if surprising, glimpse into the 'mindless' eating habits of her university years. Also read | Sara Ali Khan's secret to losing 45 kg is keeping herself motivated: ‘I still struggle with weight, have to be mindful’

'I didn't do the math properly'

Sara Ali Khan is proof that transformation is possible, even if you’re currently in your 'brownies for breakfast' era. (Instagram/ Sara Ali Khan)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During an interview with Curly Tales on May 24, Sara – who has reportedly lost a staggering 45 kg before her Bollywood debut, Kedarnath (2018) – was asked if she truly used to consume pizza as if it were a light snack, like popcorn. The actor confirmed the rumours, attributing her ‘mindless’ eating habits to a misunderstanding of student budget deals.

“Yes. I used to study in New York. There, a large pizza was more expensive than two medium pizzas. Because there used to be a deal: if you buy one medium pizza, you get the second one for 50 percent off. So I didn't realise that would also mean me becoming 50 percent more. So I didn't do the math properly,” Sara Ali Khan said. Sara admitted that this wasn't an occasional treat, but a daily routine. "And I would order two medium pizzas every single day, almost," she said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The indulgence didn't stop at dinner. Sara described a morning routine fueled almost entirely by sugar during her rush to get to lectures. "My breakfast used to be three chocolate chip brownies," she revealed, adding, "How did I consume this breakfast? Mindlessly, on the way from the cafeteria to the classroom. It was a 5-minute walk. I used to walk for 7 minutes and eat three brownies. I'm not joking." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The indulgence didn't stop at dinner. Sara described a morning routine fueled almost entirely by sugar during her rush to get to lectures. "My breakfast used to be three chocolate chip brownies," she revealed, adding, "How did I consume this breakfast? Mindlessly, on the way from the cafeteria to the classroom. It was a 5-minute walk. I used to walk for 7 minutes and eat three brownies. I'm not joking." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The road to transformation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The road to transformation {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Since her student days, the now 30-year-old actor has undergone a dramatic physical transformation. Moving away from her 'mindless' habits, she told Pinkvilla in 2018 that she shifted toward a disciplined regimen, noting at the time that she follows a 'no sugar, no milk, and no carbs' diet to maintain her physique. However, experts suggest that the secret to long-term success isn't necessarily about deprivation, but about strategic substitution.

Is the 'no sugar, no milk, and no carbs' diet effective?

Dietitian and weight loss expert Sumit Sharma addressed this specific dietary philosophy. In a March 2025 Instagram post, he shared that clarity in nutrition is the ultimate driver of results. "Weight loss is easy if you know what to eat and when to eat," he captioned his post.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He explained that removing specific triggers can accelerate the body's response. According to Sumit, 'cutting out certain ingredients like milk, sugar, refined flour, and wheat can significantly speed up your weight loss journey'.

A sustainable blueprint

For those looking to emulate Sara’s fitness journey without the extremes, Sumit proposed a structured meal plan focused on whole foods and fibre:

⦿ Breakfast: A 'wholesome and nourishing mix' of sprouts, coconut, dry fruits, vegetables, and fruits.

⦿ Lunch: Lentils (dal) and rice — a 'protein-rich meal that supports digestion'.

⦿ Dinner: Millet roti paired with seasonal sabzi for a 'light yet satisfying' finish.

Sumit’s ultimate secret weapon for weight management involved a simple pre-meal habit. "Don't forget to have a bowl of salad before both lunch and dinner," he advised, noting that this practice 'helps with digestion, curbs overeating, and adds more fibre to your meals'.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While Sara's two-pizza days are firmly in the past, her journey serves as a reminder that even the most disciplined people could have once struggled with the allure of a 'buy one, get one 50 percent off' deal.Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON