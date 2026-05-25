Sara Ali Khan ate 2 medium pizzas, 3 brownies 'every single day' as a student in New York before 45 kg weight loss

Sara Ali Khan has opened up about her past dietary habits, offering a candid look at her life as a student in New York before her well-known fitness transformation. In an era where celebrity health journeys are often polished for social media, Sara’s admissions provide a relatable, if surprising, glimpse into the 'mindless' eating habits of her university years. Also read | Sara Ali Khan's secret to losing 45 kg is keeping herself motivated: ‘I still struggle with weight, have to be mindful’ Sara Ali Khan is proof that transformation is possible, even if you’re currently in your 'brownies for breakfast' era. (Instagram/ Sara Ali Khan)

'I didn't do the math properly' During an interview with Curly Tales on May 24, Sara – who has reportedly lost a staggering 45 kg before her Bollywood debut, Kedarnath (2018) – was asked if she truly used to consume pizza as if it were a light snack, like popcorn. The actor confirmed the rumours, attributing her ‘mindless’ eating habits to a misunderstanding of student budget deals.

“Yes. I used to study in New York. There, a large pizza was more expensive than two medium pizzas. Because there used to be a deal: if you buy one medium pizza, you get the second one for 50 percent off. So I didn't realise that would also mean me becoming 50 percent more. So I didn't do the math properly,” Sara Ali Khan said. Sara admitted that this wasn't an occasional treat, but a daily routine. "And I would order two medium pizzas every single day, almost," she said.

The indulgence didn't stop at dinner. Sara described a morning routine fueled almost entirely by sugar during her rush to get to lectures. "My breakfast used to be three chocolate chip brownies," she revealed, adding, "How did I consume this breakfast? Mindlessly, on the way from the cafeteria to the classroom. It was a 5-minute walk. I used to walk for 7 minutes and eat three brownies. I'm not joking."