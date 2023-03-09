Heart health tips: Lifestyle changes to prevent heart attacks

There is a variety of reasons why our heart health is deteriorating nowadays and the cases of heart attack in young as well as elderly are swelling. A sedentary lifestyle with little or no exercise, unhealthy diet comprising of processed and sugary foods, high amounts of unmanaged stress are all taking a toll on a very crucial organ called heart. A string of recent celeb deaths has put focus on cardiac health and this has called for a holistic lifestyle with a special focus on our heart. The news of veteran actor Satish Kaushik's death sent shockwaves across the country. Veteran actor Anupam Kher and his friend and colleague informed PTI that Kaushik was at a friend's home in Delhi when he complained of uneasiness told his driver to take him to the hospital; on his way he suffered a heart attack around 1 am. (Also read: 'Colourful happy': Satish Kaushik's last tweet was from a Holi party with Javed Akhtar)

"Sudden cardiac death or sudden cardiac arrest happens due to development of abnormal heart rhythm. The abnormal heart rhythm can be extremely fast like ventricular fibrillation or extremely slow like complete heart block. In both the situations, blood pressure drops suddenly as heart is unable to pump effectively. Such an abnormal rhythm has maximum chances of occurrence when one heart artery is suddenly occluded as it happens in an heart attack," Dr. Rakesh Rai Sapra, Director and Senior Consultant-Cardiology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad told HT Digital.

TIPS TO PROECT YOUR HEART

Dr Pavan Kumar P Rasalkar, Consultant Interventional Cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Nagarbhavi, Bangalore in conversation with HT Digital talks about the ways one can maintain a healthy heart and prevent cardiac deaths.

1. Maintain a healthy weight

Being overweight or obese can increase your risk of having a heart attack. Aim for a healthy weight by following a healthy diet and engaging in regular physical activity. Heavyweight differs from person to person and depends on your height, age, health condition, etc.

2. Eat a heart-healthy diet

A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats can help to reduce your risk of heart disease. It is crucial to limit your intake of processed and high-fat foods.

3. Exercise regularly

Regular exercise can help to keep your heart healthy and lower your risk of heart disease. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate intensity exercise most days of the week.

4. Manage stress

Chronic or long-term stress can increase your risk of heart disease. Find healthy ways to manage stress, such as practicing mindfulness or yoga, getting enough sleep, or talking to a therapist.

5. Avoid smoking

Smoking can increase your risk of heart disease. If you smoke, it is ideal to adopt measures to bring it to an end.

6. Get regular check-ups

Regular check-ups with your healthcare provider can help to detect and manage any underlying conditions that may increase your risk of heart diseases, such as high blood pressure or high cholesterol.

