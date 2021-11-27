Saturday mornings for Lakshmi Manchu and daughter Vidya are all about 'coffee, hot chocolate and workout'

Lakshmi Manchu is a fitness enthusiast – we are already aware of that. But who knew that Lakshmi, on Saturday, will share a fresh dollop of motivation on her Instagram profile with her daughter Vidya Nirvana Manchu Anand! The fitness routine of the mother-daughter duo is making our hearts melt as well as inspiring us to get into our gym shoes.

On Saturday morning, Lakshmi shared a set of pictures of herself with Vidya and gave us a glimpse of how their Saturday morning looks like. Weekends are here and hence, the mother-daughter scooped out some time from their schedule to spend some time with each other. Their quality time involves three things – coffee, hot chocolate and a quick workout.

In the pictures, Lakshmi and Vidya can be seen engrossed in performing a workout routine together. Dressed in a black jacket and a printed pair of gym trousers, Lakshmi can be seen performing squats with her hands stretched Infront of her and wearing the boxing gloves. Beside Lakshmi, her daughter Vidya can be seen dressed in a white tee shirt and a pair of soft blue trousers and imitating her mother.

"Saturday mornings with my baby girl. Started the day with some coffee and hot chocolate followed by a quick workout. Love our early mornings together," wrote Lakshmi in her caption. We are loving the snippet as well. And so is Rakul Preet Singh, who dropped by to comment, "So happy seeing this," and added a red heart emoticon. Take a look:

Squats, as performed by Lakshmi and Vidya in the pictures, come with multiple health benefits. They help in developing the core muscles and strengthening the body. They also help in shedding off the extra fat faster and enhancing the agility. Development of the muscles and hence, reducing the risk of injuries. Is also one of the other benefits of performing squats regularly.

