Spine problems, such as chronic back pain, pain after lower back surgery, disc herniation and spondylolysis, can significantly impact an individual's quality of life. While surgical interventions are sometimes necessary, there are various more effective and proven, regenerative non-surgical and interventional treatment options available that can effectively manage and alleviate spine-related issues. Say ‘goodbye’ to surgery: Know about these advanced non-surgical interventions for spine health (Photo by Shutterstock)

Traditional Interventional Treatment Approaches

1. Epidural Steroid Injections

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Paras Shah, Interventional Orthopedic and Regenerative Medicine Expert and Director at ORTHOReNEW, shared, “Epidural steroid injections involve the injection of a corticosteroid medication directly into the epidural space surrounding the spinal cord. This can help reduce inflammation and alleviate pain caused by conditions like herniated discs, spinal stenosis, and radiculopathy.”

2. Facet Joint Injections

Dr Paras Shah revealed, “Facet joint injections target the small joints located between the vertebrae. These injections, which contain a local anesthetic and a corticosteroid, can help reduce pain and inflammation in the facet joints, which are a common source of back and neck pain.”

Our Advanced Regenerative Treatment Approaches

Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD) Procedure: Bone Marrow Concentrate that contains your repair cells. These cells are harvested and reinjected on the same day.

Dr Paras Shah pointed out, “For most patients, however, the recommended protocol is injections of your customised super-concentrated platelets and platelet lysate to treat the full segment of your spine. These injections may also include a prolotherapy pre-injection, the bone marrow aspiration and the re-injection procedure of the Bone Marrow Concentrate, and a blood draw and post-injection of Orthorenew-Regenexx USA Indian Center proprietary platelet-rich plasma concentrations a few days later. The process for spine conditions includes an extra step of antibiotics given to reduce the risk of infection along with an epidural containing platelets.”

Non-Surgical Treatment Approaches

1. Physical Therapy

According to Dr Paras Shah, “Physical therapy plays a crucial role in the non-surgical management of spine problems. after the treatment Trained physical therapists can design customized exercise programs that target the underlying causes of pain, improve flexibility, and strengthen the core and supporting muscles. This can help reduce pain, improve function and prevent further injury.”

2. Medication Management

“Oral medications, such as anti-inflammatory drugs, muscle relaxants, and pain relievers, can be used to manage pain and reduce inflammation associated with spine problems. In some cases, topical medications or nerve blocks may also be prescribed to target specific areas of pain,” said Dr Paras Shah.

3. Lifestyle Modifications

Dr Paras Shah concluded, “Simple lifestyle changes, such as maintaining a healthy weight, practicing good posture and incorporating ergonomic adjustments in the workplace, can go a long way in managing spine problems and preventing further issues.”

Research and medical advancements in the field of non-surgical and minimally invasive interventions for spine problems have expanded, offering even more trusted alternatives to traditional surgical interventions with proven results.