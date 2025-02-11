Sex during pregnancy: Is it safe or dangerous for the baby? 7 myths busted

For some people, pregnancy sex can seem scary. According to studies and surveys, a significant portion of women report a decrease in sexual activity during pregnancy, with many choosing to stop having sex altogether, often due to concerns about miscarriage, or premature labour. Also read | Prenatal tests are important before the birth of the baby. Here's what couples should know Many couples hesitate to engage in intimacy due to fears of harming the baby. Here's what you should know about pregnancy sex. (Representative picture: Freepik)

The stigma surrounding sex during pregnancy

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Manvi Verma, cosmetic gynaecologist and female sexologist at Motherhood Hospital Kharghar, says, “Sex during pregnancy is often a topic of debate. It is often believed that sex during pregnancy can impact the baby’s health or cause a miscarriage. However, it is time to address this topic to raise awareness among couples. The stigma surrounding sex during pregnancy often arises due to various factors such as taboos, misconceptions, and a lack of open communication between couples.”

She adds, “Unfortunately, many couples hesitate to engage in intimacy due to fears of harming the baby, triggering premature labour, or causing complications. Moreover, misconceptions related to this topic make it uncomfortable to discuss these concerns openly, leaving couples without accurate information or guidance.”

Sex during pregnancy can be positive

Dr Manvi Verma says debunking the stigma requires normalising conversations about sexual health during pregnancy and cultivating an environment where couples feel safe and supported. “It is the need of the hour to encourage open communication with the experts and discuss concerns or questions with your doctor or midwife. Sex during pregnancy can be a positive and enjoyable experience. Embrace the changes that occur during pregnancy,” she says.

If you are wondering if it is safe to have sex during pregnancy, Dr Manvi busts common myths related to sex during pregnancy:

Myth 1: Sex during pregnancy is dangerous for baby

Fact: In most normal pregnancies, sex is safe and can be enjoyable, Dr Manvi says. "Benefits of sex during pregnancy include intimacy and bonding, reduced stress and anxiety, and pain relief. However, follow the guidelines given by the expert," she says.

Myth 2: Pregnancy decreases sexual desire for all women

Fact: Dr Manvi says, "Hormonal changes during pregnancy can lead to fluctuating libido. While some women experience a decreased sex drive due to fatigue or nausea, others report an increase in sexual desire. It varies from person to person."

Myth 3: Sex during pregnancy increases the risk of infections

Fact: While hormonal changes make pregnant women more susceptible to infections, maintaining hygiene, using protection, and ensuring both partners are in good health can prevent any risks, according to Dr Manvi.

Myth 4: Sex during pregnancy can cause miscarriage or premature labour

Fact: While there may be exceptions, in most cases, sex during pregnancy is not a risk factor for miscarriage or premature labour, Dr Manvi says. "Conditions, where caution is advised, include the history of preterm labour, placenta previa, or cervical insufficiency. One should consult an expert and clear all the doubts regarding this," she adds.

Myth 5: Certain positions should be avoided during sex amid pregnancy

Fact: Most positions are safe, but as the pregnancy progresses, some positions may become more comfortable than others, Dr Manvi says. Her tips for comfortable sex during pregnancy include experimenting with different positions, opting for pillows for support and listening to the signs given by the body.

Myth 6: Orgasm during pregnancy can harm the baby

Fact: Dr Manvi says, "Orgasm is a natural bodily function and is not harmful to the baby. The benefits of orgasm during pregnancy are helping with relaxation, pain relief, and improved mood."

Myth 7: You must wait several months after childbirth to resume intimacy

Fact: While healing varies, most doctors recommend waiting about six weeks postpartum to allow the body to recover. Dr Manvi says, "Women should listen to their bodies and discuss concerns with their healthcare providers."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.