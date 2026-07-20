Sharp pain shifting from the navel to lower-right abdomen? Gastroenterologist reveals what it may mean

Abdominal pain can overlap with several conditions, from acidity and gas to menstrual cramps. However, when the discomfort changes location, beginning in one area and gradually moving to another part of the abdomen, you need to inspect it instead of dismissing it.

Find out what you need to do if you suffer from discomfort in the lower right abdomen. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

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A sharp pain that begins around the navel and shifts towards the lower right side of the abdomen may indicate a condition which, if you allow to get delayed and not seeking medical attention, may lead to serious complications.

What is this condition, and why does the location of the pain shift? Dr Manoj Kolhe, consultant in gastroenterology at Manipal Hospital, Baner, Pune, told HT Lifestyle that this type of pain is often mistaken for gas when it could actually indicate appendicitis.

Why does pain change its location?

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{{^usCountry}} Usually, abdominal pain remains confined to one location, but in this case, it may gradually shift. Elaborating on why, the gastroenterologist said that the appendix is a small finger-like pouch attached to the large intestine. When the appendix becomes blocked, it can lead to inflammation and infection, causing appendicitis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Usually, abdominal pain remains confined to one location, but in this case, it may gradually shift. Elaborating on why, the gastroenterologist said that the appendix is a small finger-like pouch attached to the large intestine. When the appendix becomes blocked, it can lead to inflammation and infection, causing appendicitis. {{/usCountry}}

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Why does the pain appear to move? Dr Kolhe shared that doctors take this shift in location into account during evaluation. Another important indicator is that the pain may worsen when you move, cough, laugh or travel over a bumpy road.

Next, he highlighted how the pain shifts and how it may feel concentrated around the location of the appendix.

“The brain reacts to inflammation in the vicinity of the abdomen in the first phase by causing widespread pain," he added, describing how inflammation played a role. "The discomfort increases and becomes concentrated in the lower right abdomen, where the appendix is located, as the inflammation grows larger and penetrates the membrane surrounding the abdomen.”

How to distinguish appendicitis pain from gas?

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If your pain is shifting, then it is a matter of concern.

Gas-related problems may also cause abdominal pain, making it important to distinguish between the two. The doctor then simplified the difference: gas pain may ease after passing gas or having a bowel movement, whereas appendicitis pain actually worsens over the next few hours.

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So, why should you not ignore these warning signs? Dr Kolhe cautioned that delaying medical attention may cause the appendix to rupture and spread infection within the abdomen.

How to confirm the diagnosis?

The next step is diagnosis. During the evaluation, the doctor will also ask about the accompanying symptoms you may be experiencing.

So, Dr Kolhe spotlighted a few red flag signs and the tests you will be undergoing: “The location of the pain, soreness, fever, and any related symptoms must be carefully observed. Blood tests assist in determining whether an infection is present. To rule out other causes of abdominal discomfort, an ultrasound or CT scan is primarily utilised to confirm appendix inflammation.”

An accurate diagnosis is important because, as the gastroenterologist cautioned, similar symptoms may also occur with conditions such as kidney stones, urinary tract infections and gynaecological disorders.

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Why should you not delay treatment?

As mentioned earlier, delaying treatment may increase the risk of the appendix rupturing and spreading infection. So, what does the treatment include? It actually depends on the severity of the condition and may include either medical management or surgery.

“Mild cases can be treated with oral or IV antibiotics and other medical management," he suggested for mild cases.

But there are surgical procedures as well. Dr Kolhe described, "An appendectomy, or surgical removal of the appendix, is the definitive treatment for appendicitis. These days, many cases are handled using laparoscopic surgery, which is less invasive than standard surgery and entails creating tiny incisions while performing the procedure with a camera and specialised instruments.”

The gastroenterologist also mentioned another treatment, which was laparoscopic appendectomy. Generally, it involves less pain and a quicker recovery.

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If the appendix has ruptured, then antibiotics may be given to control infection.

In a nutshell, the expert believed that although abdominal cramping is usually not harmful, its nature can indicate whether or not it is. For instance, it is risky to delay seeking medical attention if the discomfort began around the navel and progressively travelled to the right side of the abdomen.

More about the expert

Dr Manoj Kolhe is a dedicated consultant gastroenterologist at Manipal Hospitals, Baner, Pune, with over 5 years of experience in managing gastrointestinal, liver, and pancreatic diseases. His expertise covers a wide spectrum of conditions, including gastritis, ulcers, inflammatory bowel disease, liver cirrhosis, hepatitis, and pancreatic disorders.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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