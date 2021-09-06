Shilpa Shetty does the tricky Utthan Pristhasana to improve flexibility, strengthen thighs: Watch

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty finds her solace in yoga, and that is no secret. In the past, the actor has revealed that yoga helps her calm her mind, relaxes her body and helps her stay healthy. Today, the actor took to Instagram to share a video of herself doing yoga to give her body a good stretch. She did the Utthan Pristhasana or the Lizard pose in the video and also talked about its benefits.

Shilpa called her yoga video 'Monday Motivation', and rightly so. She also talked about how stretching the body early in the morning is beneficial for us, as it relieves stress or pain by boosting blood circulation. It prepares our body to take on the day.

The video begins with Shilpa getting into position by standing with a neutral back on her yoga mat in her backyard. She begins the routine by doing Hasta Uttanasana or the Raised-Arm Pose and transitions to Downward Dog Pose or the Adho Mukha Shvanasana. Then, she shifts her body to the Twisted Deep Lunge pose to finally get into the Utthan Pristhasana or the Lizard pose.

Talking about the importance of stretching our bodies, Shilpa wrote in the caption of her video, "Giving the body a good stretch early in the day works wonders. It can relieve stress/tension pain by aiding your muscles and mind with blood circulation preparing your body for the day ahead. So, I decided to start my day head under the sky, feet on the ground, with the chirping birds and O2 with the Utthan Pristhasana, or the Lizard pose."

Benefits of Utthan Pristhasana:

According to Shilpa, Utthan Pristhasana improves the body's flexibility and opens up hamstrings, hip flexors, and groin. Additionally, it strengthens the inner thighs and quadriceps, thus opening up our hips, upper body, and mind. Doing the asana also helps in calming the nerves.

Shilpa also cautioned people suffering from hip or knee injury or weak or dislocated shoulder to avoid this pose.

