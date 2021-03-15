Shilpa Shetty gives Monday Yoga motivation, does Tolasana in new fitness video
- Yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty gave her fans the much-needed motivation to exercise today by sharing a video of herself doing Tolasana. Read about its benefits.
To give you the motivation to start your week with some exercise and some Yoga, Shilpa Shetty shared a new clip. The actor who quite often posts healthy recipes for her followers also uploads Yoga routines on social media regularly and urges fans to get up from their chairs and stretch. Her latest video is also on similar lines.
The clip that we are talking about shows the actor dressed in a blue racerback top teamed with a pair of acid-washed grey and pink Yoga pants. For her at-home session, the mother-of-two chose to practice Tolasana which is the hand-balancing asana. The clip starts with Shilpa sitting straight on her Yoga mat. She starts by stretching her legs and then sits cross-legged raising her hands up and then bringing them down on the floor along with her back. She stretches herself nicely before doing the asana.
She then brings two blocks closer to her hips and places her palms on them and lifts her body, balancing her weight on her palms. Shilpa places her body back on the mat and ends the session by sitting in the lotus pose. The actor even penned a long note along with the video talking about the asana. The caption read, "Life is all about finding the perfect ‘balance’ in everything that we do. Be it our work-life balance, or our income-expenses, or even our food intake. Everything done in moderation while maintaining a healthy balance derives the best results. So, whenever I feel like I need to centre myself, I turn to Yoga it’s my favourite balancing act (sic)."
She added, "Earlier today, I decided to practice Tolasana, which is a hand-balancing asana. It may look easy, but requires a lot of core strength. It helps strengthen the wrist, arms, shoulders, chest, and core. It also works on toning the abdomen, while improving flexibility in the hip and hamstrings. Always remember, this asana should not be practiced with current or recent shoulder or wrist injuries. (sic)."
Did you exercise today?
