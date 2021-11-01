Shilpa Shetty kickstarts November with a combination of yoga positions

Shilpa Shetty wants to end the year on a healthy note. As we rang into the second last month of the year, it is only a matter of weeks before this year ends and the next one arrives. The moment Shilpa Shetty had the same realization, she felt the need to kickstart the week and the month on a fresh note of yoga, fitness and wellness.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shilpa Shetty swears by yoga and the snippets of her fitness routine often find way to her Instagram profile. The actor also keeps sharing the steps to performs and the benefits of the yoga positions with the intention of motivating her fans to take up the same.

Shilpa Shetty was back on Monday with a fresh video of herself in her home garden, amidst greenery and on her favourite place – the yoga mat. In the video, Shilpa can be seen performing a combination of four yoga positions to stretch her back muscles. For Monday, Shilpa chose Viparita Shalabasana, Ardha Shalabasana, Dhanurasana, and Balasana.

ALSO READ: ‘Straight from the farm,’ Shilpa Shetty speaks of organic farming

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She started by stretching her body while keeping her hands and her legs in air and balancing her body on her stomach. She then went on to move her legs in a vertical position, perpendicular to her body. In the later part of the video, Shilpa can be seen performing the Dhanurasana where she bent her legs inwards and held the feet with her body hands. “It’s the first day of the second last month of the year! When I realised this, I decided to start the day, week, and month with yoga,” she wrote in her caption.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shilpa noted down the benefits of performing the asanas. “It’s one of the best ways to stretch and strengthen the back and spine. While this routine helps strengthen the neck and shoulder, it also helps improve digestion and helps tone the thighs and glutes (buttocks). The body feels completely rejuvenated and ready to take on the day ahead,” wrote Shilpa.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.