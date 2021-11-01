Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Shilpa Shetty kickstarts November with a combination of yoga positions
health

Shilpa Shetty kickstarts November with a combination of yoga positions

Shilpa Shetty swears by yoga and the snippets of her fitness routine often find way to her Instagram profile. The actor also keeps sharing the steps to perform and the benefits of the yoga positions with the intention of motivating her fans to take up the same.
Shilpa Shetty kickstarts November with a combination of yoga positions(Instagram/@theshilpashetty)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 03:08 PM IST
By Tapatrisha Das, Delhi

Shilpa Shetty wants to end the year on a healthy note. As we rang into the second last month of the year, it is only a matter of weeks before this year ends and the next one arrives. The moment Shilpa Shetty had the same realization, she felt the need to kickstart the week and the month on a fresh note of yoga, fitness and wellness.

Shilpa Shetty swears by yoga and the snippets of her fitness routine often find way to her Instagram profile. The actor also keeps sharing the steps to performs and the benefits of the yoga positions with the intention of motivating her fans to take up the same.

Shilpa Shetty was back on Monday with a fresh video of herself in her home garden, amidst greenery and on her favourite place – the yoga mat. In the video, Shilpa can be seen performing a combination of four yoga positions to stretch her back muscles. For Monday, Shilpa chose Viparita Shalabasana, Ardha Shalabasana, Dhanurasana, and Balasana.

ALSO READ: ‘Straight from the farm,’ Shilpa Shetty speaks of organic farming

RELATED STORIES

She started by stretching her body while keeping her hands and her legs in air and balancing her body on her stomach. She then went on to move her legs in a vertical position, perpendicular to her body. In the later part of the video, Shilpa can be seen performing the Dhanurasana where she bent her legs inwards and held the feet with her body hands. “It’s the first day of the second last month of the year! When I realised this, I decided to start the day, week, and month with yoga,” she wrote in her caption.

Shilpa noted down the benefits of performing the asanas. “It’s one of the best ways to stretch and strengthen the back and spine. While this routine helps strengthen the neck and shoulder, it also helps improve digestion and helps tone the thighs and glutes (buttocks). The body feels completely rejuvenated and ready to take on the day ahead,” wrote Shilpa.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shilpa shetty kundra yoga
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Diwali 2021: This is how Soha Ali Khan is preparing for the festive week ahead

8

Diwali 2021: 7 sweets without which the festivals of lights is incomplete

Smog can clog your lungs! Use these tips to beat the winter blues

Pandemic solitude was beneficial for many: Study
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka Rajyotsava 2021
Kerala Day
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
World Vegan Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP