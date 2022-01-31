Shilpa Shetty passes out after tough workout in funny post-gym video, then shares this Monday motivation: Watch

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra kickstarted the last Monday of the month on a fitness high. She shared a funny post-workout video on her page and served some unique end of the month motivation for her followers. It involves lying down on the workout mat and mentally preparing for the next month.

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram on January 31 to share a video that showed her lying down on the floor of her gym after an intense workout session that was "as long as January 2022." If you believe that the fitness enthusiast never has a lazy day or doesn't feel drained after a rigorous session, this hilarious clip will make you think again.

The clip begins with a tired Shilpa passed out on the floor and making a funny expression on her face. Then, she says, "Monday Motivation," hinting that playing tired after a workout session is what she has to offer her followers as inspiration today. The star, then, starts singing the song, Maar Dala from Devdas, as her trainer laughs in the background.

"Today's fitness session was as long as January 2022 has been. End of the month motivation is just about lying down on the mat and mentally preparing myself for the new month ahead. But yes, even I have days like this," Shilpa captioned her post.

"The only thing that motivates me is your love...and then, I'm at it again. What about you all...what was January like for all of you? Let me know in the comments, but tab tak...Swasth Raho, Mast Raho! #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #takeabreak #endofmonthmotivation #fitness #yoga #mentalhealth," Shilpa added.

Earlier, Shilpa had posted a video of herself plucking the Vitamin C-rich superfood Star Fruits or Kamrakh from her backyard. The star added that she was going to enjoy the fruit, helpful in boosting immunity, with pink salt.

Take a look at the clip:

Meanwhile, Shilpa is currently seen as one of the judges on India's Got Talent Season 9. The reality TV show also features Badshah, Kirron Kher and Manoj Muntashir and airs on Sony TV at 8 pm on weekends.