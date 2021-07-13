Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan sweats it out at gym, Shamita Shetty calls him her motivation

Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan Raj Kundra is just like his mother when it comes to fitness. The actor's son has inherited his mother's love for staying fit and healthy, and he does so by constantly working out and practising yoga asanas.

Even Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty is mighty impressed with her nephew and shared his gym video saying that he was her inspiration.

Shamita took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of Viaan effortlessly doing various stretching and strength-building exercises at the gym. She captioned the clip, "Today's Monday motivation my baby viaan #nephew."

The video is a compilation of all the exercises that Shilpa and Raj's son nailed at the gym. It shows Viaan doing arm stretching exercises followed by wide-leg forward bends, hanging body crunches with a resistance band, flying kicks, wide-leg stretches, cartwheel, one-hand cartwheel and a backflip. He also ran on the treadmill in the clip. In the end, Shamita added a picture of Viaan showing off his abs.

Benefits of these exercises:

For those wondering the benefits of the routines that Viaan did in the clip, worry not because we have got you covered. The stretching exercises that Shilpa's son did help calm the mind, provides relief from stress, anxiety, mild backaches, and neck and shoulder tension. It is a great routine to follow during work from home.

The hanging crunches help in developing the abs. As for the cartwheels and the backflips, they have physical benefits too. They work the hamstrings, core and shoulder muscles and improve balance.

Not only Shamita, we too got the motivation to work out after watching Viaan's video. We are sure the nine-year-old kid will also inspire you to shake off that lazy feeling and kickstart the grind.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra married Raj Kundra in 2009. The couple welcomed their first child, Viaan Raj Kundra in 2012. They also have a daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra.

