Shoes suddenly feeling tight? Cardiologist shares signs of edema to watch for

Swollen feet after a long day may seem like an after-effect of spending hours on your feet or standing during your commute. Your shoes appear tighter than usual. But what if the swelling becomes a regular occurrence? It could point to an underlying health issue, including a build-up of fluid in the body's tissues. Cardiologist Dr Rahul R Gupta explained what causes this swelling and when you should get medical help. ALSO READ: Can you have a heart attack with normal cholesterol? Cardiologist shares 3 lesser-known triggers

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Speaking of edema, he said, "It is a condition characterised by excess fluid building up in the body’s tissues.” But more than a disease in itself, the cardiologist clarified that it is a sign or symptom.

What is edema?

Why does edema happen? The cardiologist described that it develops when the balance of fluid between the blood vessels and surrounding tissues is disrupted, causing excess fluid to build up in the tissues.

“Our body constantly works to maintain a careful balance of fluids between the blood vessels and surrounding tissues. Edema can develop when this balance is disrupted, and fluid builds up faster than the body can drain it. This may happen when changes in the pressure within tiny blood vessels cause more fluid to move into the surrounding tissues,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The cardiologist then mentioned how kidney problems can contribute to swelling. When the kidneys retain too much salt and water, the amount of fluid in the body increases. As this excess fluid collects in the tissues, it can become visible as swelling, including in the feet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cardiologist then mentioned how kidney problems can contribute to swelling. When the kidneys retain too much salt and water, the amount of fluid in the body increases. As this excess fluid collects in the tissues, it can become visible as swelling, including in the feet. {{/usCountry}}

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How does edema show up?

Edema can affect different parts of the body, but it often appears in the feet, ankles and legs. Signs to watch for include:

Puffiness or visible swelling

Skin that feels tight or looks stretched and shiny

A feeling of heaviness, discomfort or soreness

Shoes, clothes or jewellery feeling tighter than usual

Difficulty moving or carrying out everyday activities because of the swelling

When can swelling become a warning sign?

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Edema can begin gradually, making its early signs easy to dismiss as tiredness after a long day. Dr Gupta noted, “Shoes may start to feel tighter, socks may leave marks on the skin, or rings may become hard to take off.” These small changes are important to pay attention to, especially if they keep returning.

When the swelling appears can offer clues about its cause. According to Dr Gupta, “Widespread swelling affecting multiple areas of the body can sometimes be associated with conditions affecting the heart or kidney failure.”

If the swelling is limited to one area, Dr Gupta said it could be linked to inflammation, problems with blood flow or lymphatic drainage, or a blood clot. The pattern of swelling matters, so it should not be dismissed if it persists or has no obvious cause.

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“Doctors may also assess whether swelling is ‘pitting’ i.e. where pressing the skin leaves a temporary indentation, or ‘non-pitting’, as these patterns can be associated with different underlying conditions,” he described.

The cardiologist also clarified that not every instance of swelling is necessarily edema. However, swelling accompanied by breathlessness, facial puffiness, sudden weight gain, skin changes, or difficulty moving around needs medical attention.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.