Should you drink water during meals? Gastroenterologist reveals if it is an unhealthy habit

In between eating meals, many people are in the habit of drinking water. This habit is common and fairly widespread across many households. But is there actually any health benefits to it, or could it quietly affect digestion in ways people do not realise? From claims about better chewability to concerns over bloating and acidity, this regular practice sure draws mixed reactions. Let's break this habit down and closely assess whether sipping water during meals actually helps digestion or backfires.

Know how should you drink water in between meals. (Unsplash)

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The answer is far more nuanced and cannot be reduced to a black-and-white, absolutist approach. To better understand whether sipping water between bites is a healthy habit or a digestion mistake, HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Rubal Gupta, additional director of gastroenterology at Fortis Hospital, Faridabad, who addressed common doubts surrounding the practice of drinking water in between meals and guided on dispelling the myths with her insights.

Benefits of sipping water between meals

Note the term used here is ‘sip,' not chugging down large amounts of water. According to the gastroentrologist, sipping small amounts of water during meals can actually offer certain benefits. She explained that it helps soften food, makes swallowing easier, and may support digestion by helping food move smoothly through the stomach and intestines. Similarly, when eating dry or high-fibre foods, sipping water can make the meal easier and more comfortable to consume. It may also help manage satiety, because drinking small amounts of water between bites can reduce chances of overeating.

Does water dilute digestive juices?

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{{^usCountry}} There is a common doubt that when one drinks water during meals, it ‘dilutes’ stomach acid and digestive enzymes, making digesting weaker or slower. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There is a common doubt that when one drinks water during meals, it ‘dilutes’ stomach acid and digestive enzymes, making digesting weaker or slower. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Gupta explained why this is not true. “There’s little evidence that normal amounts of water during meals significantly weaken stomach acid or digestive enzymes in healthy people. Your body adjusts digestive secretions naturally.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Gupta explained why this is not true. “There’s little evidence that normal amounts of water during meals significantly weaken stomach acid or digestive enzymes in healthy people. Your body adjusts digestive secretions naturally.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It tells that body is actually adaptive, and in healthy people, sipping little bit water does not interfere with digestion. What happens if you drink a lot of water? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It tells that body is actually adaptive, and in healthy people, sipping little bit water does not interfere with digestion. What happens if you drink a lot of water? {{/usCountry}}

Common post-meal issues are acidity and bloating. (Shutterstock)

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Here's where you need to be careful. The doctor advised sipping small amounts of water slowly instead of chugging down large quantities during meals. Drinking excessive amounts may cause digestive discomfort.

Here are some of the problems:

Cause bloating or heaviness

Increase reflux/acidity in some people

Make digestion feel sluggish temporarily

What should you do?

The practical approach requires you to observe your body closely while still being balanced and practical. According to the gastroenterologist, here are a few things one should ideally follow:

Sip slowly rather than drinking large glasses rapidly.

Room-temperature or slightly warm water is often more comfortable than ice-cold water during meals.

If you have acidity, GERD, IBS, or indigestion, observe what personally suits you.

In the end, the doctor advised avoiding both extremes, whether it is completely avoiding water during meals or drinking excess amounts while eating. If you do feel like the food is dry or difficult to swallow, you can sip water.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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