Should you eat fruits after dinner? Gastroenterologist warns it may upset your digestion: ‘May get bloated…’

After dinner, many people crave something sweet. Desserts may feel too heavy, while their high sugar content does not necessarily make them the healthiest option. This is when fruits often become the obvious choice, as they are naturally healthy and packed with nutrients. However, the timing of eating anything is equally important for it to actually work.ALSO READ: Can eating mangoes increase your ‘body heat’? Bengaluru dietician reveals truth about the 'king of summer fruits'

Find out if you should eat fruits after dinner. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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To clarify this doubt, we spoke with Dr Sahil Nohria, consultant gastroenterologist at Fortis Hospital Jalandhar, about what happens inside your body when you eat fruits late at night after dinner.

He acknowledged that fruits are nutritious and easily digestible, as they usually pass through the stomach within 20 to 40 minutes. However, the problems arise when they are eaten immediately after dinner.

Why should you not eat fruits after dinner?

Common post-meal issues are acidity and bloating. (Shutterstock)

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{{^usCountry}} So, while fruits do digest quickly, the doctor pointed out that after a heavy dinner , they tend to stay in the stomach for a longer time because the body is still processing fats and carbohydrates from the meal. In fact, he asserted that eating fruits after dinner may not suit everyone's digestive system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So, while fruits do digest quickly, the doctor pointed out that after a heavy dinner , they tend to stay in the stomach for a longer time because the body is still processing fats and carbohydrates from the meal. In fact, he asserted that eating fruits after dinner may not suit everyone's digestive system. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Next, what happens when your fruit's digestion get delayed, “This delay may cause digestive discomfort for some people. The sugars and fiber in fruits might begin to ferment in the gut as a result people may get bloating, gas or an unusual feeling of fullness after eating," he commented. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Next, what happens when your fruit's digestion get delayed, “This delay may cause digestive discomfort for some people. The sugars and fiber in fruits might begin to ferment in the gut as a result people may get bloating, gas or an unusual feeling of fullness after eating," he commented. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} And since fruits are high in fibre, eating them after dinner may sometimes feel too heavy for the digestive system, leading to symptoms such as stomach tightness, frequent burping, abdominal cramps of even disturbed sleep, as Dr Nohria noted, because digestive system continues to be overloaded late into the night. Which fruits should avoid? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} And since fruits are high in fibre, eating them after dinner may sometimes feel too heavy for the digestive system, leading to symptoms such as stomach tightness, frequent burping, abdominal cramps of even disturbed sleep, as Dr Nohria noted, because digestive system continues to be overloaded late into the night. Which fruits should avoid? {{/usCountry}}

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It should not be generalized, as not all fruits may cause discomfort. However, some fruits, based on their nutritional composition, certainly can.

Dr Nohria warned, “Fruits like apples, pears, mangoes and watermelon contain higher amounts of fructose, a natural sugar that many people struggle to digest properly.”

So what happens if body is unable to digest fructose effectively? It stays in the gut for much longer, which can pull extra water into the intestines and allow gut bacteria to ferment the sugar. As a result, many people start feeling bloated, gassy and heavy after eating these fruits.

Who should avoid eating fruits after dinner?

It is common among people with irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) or sensitive digestive systems, and in general also, those who struggle with gut sensitivity, the doctor cautioned them that fructose-rich foods can easily trigger discomfort. You will then experience bloating, cramps and irregular bowel habits.

When should you have fruits?

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Since eating fruits right after dinner may increase the chances of bloating later, when exactly should you eat them during the day? "Instead of eating fruits immediately after meals, it is often better to consume them as a mid-morning or evening snack,” the gastroenterologist recommended. However, he also remarked that digestive tolerance differences from person and person, so people should monitor how their body responds to different fruits and meal timings.

But this does not mean you consider any fruit to be unhealthy or that they should be avoided after dinner altogether. The matter at hand is more about timing and individual digestive tolerance. While some people may feel bloated or uncomfortable after eating fruits post dinner, closely monitor the signs of discomfort.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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