Shraddha Kapoor turns 39: Birthday girl noticed 'a very interesting change' after turning vegetarian
Shraddha Kapoor's dietary shift was rooted in a desire to feel better from the inside out. Her diet consists of staple Indian foods like dal, rice, and subzis.
On March 3, 2026, actor Shraddha Kapoor celebrates her 39. While fans flood social media with birthday tributes, let us revisit a pivotal turning point in her wellness journey: her transition to a plant-based lifestyle. Shraddha Kapoor, known for her ‘girl-next-door’ charm and fitness, in a July 2024 interview with Pinkvilla spoke about her dietary shift. Also read | Genelia D’Souza shares why she gave up meat in 2017 and turned vegan
The vegan experiment
Then 37, the actor revealed she had switched to veganism, noting a 'very interesting change' in her overall well-being. For many celebrities, veganism stems from ethical concerns or strict athletic requirements. For Shraddha, the move was rooted in a desire to feel better from the inside out.
"I’ve been vegan, preferred vegetarian, since almost two months now, and I feel like that's been a very interesting change and I'm feeling really good about it," she shared during the initial stages of her journey. Shraddha was candid about the uncertainty of her new path, stating, "I'm experimenting with being vegan right now... I don't know if I'll be able to continue staying vegan or not."
Two years later, as she celebrates her 39th birthday, her radiant health suggests that whether she stuck to a 'strict' vegan diet or found a middle ground, her commitment to mindful eating has paid off.
Inside her daily diet
Shraddha’s plate remains refreshingly simple and sustainable as her diet consists of staple Indian comfort foods: dal, rice, and a variety of subzis. Interestingly, the actor shared that she isn't a big fan of chapatis. When not eating traditional meals, she opts for continental or Asian flavours to keep things exciting.
What defines the vegan diet?
As Shraddha’s journey highlights, veganism is more than just 'not eating meat'. It is a total exclusion of animal products. According to nutritional guidelines, a vegan diet relies exclusively on grains and legumes like beans, lentils, and quinoa, as well as fresh fruits and vegetables and healthy fats like nuts, seeds, and plant oils.
This means saying goodbye to poultry, seafood, dairy, eggs, and even honey — a challenge for any foodie, yet one Shraddha navigated by focusing on what she could eat rather than what she couldn't. Shraddha's experience highlights the potential benefits of a plant-based diet, but it's essential to consult a healthcare professional before making significant dietary changes. Click here to know more.
The secret to Shraddha's glow
It isn’t just about what Shraddha eats, but when. The actor revealed a strict 'early dinner' rule, aiming to finish her final meal between 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm. This practice, often linked to improved digestion and better sleep cycles, is a cornerstone of her routine. She prefers to exercise before 6 pm, ensuring she meets her cardio goals even when her diet isn't 'super strict'.
When it comes to the 'vices' we all struggle with, Shraddha keeps it simple: moderation. Her 'once in a blue moon' list includes aerated drinks, processed chips, and deep-fried snacks. She shared her go-to snack was a healthy mix of dry fruits.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition or dietary changes.
