Shraddha Kapoor turns 39: Birthday girl noticed 'a very interesting change' after turning vegetarian

On March 3, 2026, actor Shraddha Kapoor celebrates her 39. While fans flood social media with birthday tributes, let us revisit a pivotal turning point in her wellness journey: her transition to a plant-based lifestyle. Shraddha Kapoor, known for her ‘girl-next-door’ charm and fitness, in a July 2024 interview with Pinkvilla spoke about her dietary shift. Also read | Genelia D’Souza shares why she gave up meat in 2017 and turned vegan Shraddha Kapoor's experience highlights the potential benefits of a plant-based diet, but it's essential to consult a healthcare professional before making significant dietary changes. (Movie still)

The vegan experiment Then 37, the actor revealed she had switched to veganism, noting a 'very interesting change' in her overall well-being. For many celebrities, veganism stems from ethical concerns or strict athletic requirements. For Shraddha, the move was rooted in a desire to feel better from the inside out.

"I’ve been vegan, preferred vegetarian, since almost two months now, and I feel like that's been a very interesting change and I'm feeling really good about it," she shared during the initial stages of her journey. Shraddha was candid about the uncertainty of her new path, stating, "I'm experimenting with being vegan right now... I don't know if I'll be able to continue staying vegan or not."

Two years later, as she celebrates her 39th birthday, her radiant health suggests that whether she stuck to a 'strict' vegan diet or found a middle ground, her commitment to mindful eating has paid off.