Genelia D’Souza shares why she gave up meat in 2017 and turned vegan during the pandemic: ‘My first step was selfish…’

Genelia D’Souza has always been candid about the choices that shape her life, and her food journey is no different. From growing up in a meat-eating household to gradually embracing vegetarianism and eventually turning vegan, the actor’s transition was neither sudden nor driven by trends. How motherhood and health led Genelia D’Souza to embrace a vegan lifestyle.(Instagram)

In a January 2 podcast with Soha Ali Khan on her YouTube channel, the actor opened up about the many factors that slowly influenced her dietary choices. (Also read: Minissha Lamba reflects on 5 years of being vegetarian and how it transformed her: ‘Life feels more peaceful now' )

Why Genelia give up meat in 2017

Talking to Soha, Genelia shared that she gave up meat in 2017. At the time, she didn’t completely eliminate animal products from her diet and continued consuming dairy, cheese, and eggs. Speaking about what initially motivated the change, Genelia admitted that her first step towards vegetarianism was personal and health-driven. “People say that you reach a spiritual place, and that is what happened with me initially. My first step toward being vegan was selfish as I thought this kind of living would be better for my health,” she shared.

The actor revealed that she grew up in a meat-eating household and had very limited exposure to vegetarian food. “I didn’t know much about vegetarianism because I was born into a non-vegetarian family. For me, vegetarian food meant peas, potatoes, and paneer,” she said. As she gradually reduced her meat intake, Genelia began discovering a wider variety of vegetarian options and noticed how much lighter she felt after meals. This shift, she added, brought more discipline into her life and encouraged her to approach living more consciously.

How motherhood changed her food choices

Motherhood and compassion for animals further shaped her food choices. “I am an animal lover, but I used to enjoy my meat as well. On the way to becoming a vegan, I realised it is connected to a zillion things. One of the things was having babies; I didn’t want anything to hurt them,” Genelia explained. She also noticed positive changes in how her body responded to food. “I felt extremely light after a meal. I was more disciplined because I wanted this approach in life,” she said.

Genelia further revealed that she turned fully vegan in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. She credited her husband, Riteish Deshmukh, for influencing this decision. Riteish had already given up meat in 2016, saying it no longer felt right to him. While Genelia stopped eating meat on January 1, 2017, the couple continued consuming eggs and dairy until the pandemic prompted them to reassess their choices.

Why she turned vegan during the pandemic

“When Covid hit, everyone was scared, and Riteish suggested we try eliminating all animal products,” she shared. Being home gave them the space to experiment with the change. Genelia said they soon noticed how even small amounts of milk or butter made them feel heavy, which made them more mindful of what they were consuming daily.

What began as a health-driven decision slowly evolved into a deeper connection with environmental causes and animal welfare. Genelia admitted that her journey hasn’t been perfect and that she continues to learn and grow. “I didn’t do everything right in the first year, and I’m still not perfect, but I try to learn every day,” she said, adding that the shift has helped her lead a more aware and intentional life.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.