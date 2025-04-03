Kareena Kapoor admits Saif Ali Khan is best cook in the family: 'Pure vegetarianism transformed me'

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is a hardcore foodie. While the actor enjoys all kind of world cuisines, she admitted that she repeatedly comes back to home-cooked meals. In fact, the actor revealed that she and husband actor Saif Ali Khan have turned to cooking at home to keep up with their fitness goals. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have turned to home-cooked meals for fitness reasons.(PTI)

Recently at the launch event of nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar's book ‘The Commonsense Diet’, the 44-year-old star spoke about her love for vegetarian food and how it has positively changed her body and face.

(Also read: Age is just a number, want to keep working all my life: Kareena Kapoor Khan)

Vegetarianism transformed Kareena's face and body

"She (Rujuta) is pro-vegetarian and when we work together, I am pure vegetarian. My body and face transformed during that time, so I have had experiences with that and with her. My relationship with food is easy and simple in the last 10-15 years. I just go back to the same food and I am happy with it. I don’t want to experiment with it, it is comforting and makes me feel happy,” she said.

Kareena has travelled the world tasting the best of food on the planet but Jab We Met actor insists that there's nothing like a home-cooked meal after a hard day at work.

‘There’s nothing like a home-cooked meal after a hard day'

“I have eaten all of that but I don’t feel good about it. When I am at home and eat simple meals, I don’t care what it is but I feel like a zillion bucks. There is nothing like a home-cooked meal after a hard day. Saif and I have started cooking, we enjoy it.”

The star was also asked to who is a better cook between her and Saif and she was quick to reply, “Saif is a better cook,” while adding that she can barely boil an egg.

About Kareena's latest projects

Kareena was last seen in The Buckingham Murders which also had Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen in the star cast. The film was directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. The actor will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar yet-to-be-titled film which also stars Prithiviraj Sukumaran.