Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kareena Kapoor admits Saif Ali Khan is best cook in the family: 'Pure vegetarianism transformed me'

ByHT Lifestyle Desk | Edited by Ritika Kumar
Apr 03, 2025 02:22 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor loves food but values home-cooked meals more. At a recent event, she discussed how cooking with Saif Ali Khan has become a joyful routine.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is a hardcore foodie. While the actor enjoys all kind of world cuisines, she admitted that she repeatedly comes back to home-cooked meals. In fact, the actor revealed that she and husband actor Saif Ali Khan have turned to cooking at home to keep up with their fitness goals.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have turned to home-cooked meals for fitness reasons.(PTI)
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have turned to home-cooked meals for fitness reasons.(PTI)

Recently at the launch event of nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar's book ‘The Commonsense Diet’, the 44-year-old star spoke about her love for vegetarian food and how it has positively changed her body and face.

(Also read: Age is just a number, want to keep working all my life: Kareena Kapoor Khan)

Vegetarianism transformed Kareena's face and body

"She (Rujuta) is pro-vegetarian and when we work together, I am pure vegetarian. My body and face transformed during that time, so I have had experiences with that and with her. My relationship with food is easy and simple in the last 10-15 years. I just go back to the same food and I am happy with it. I don’t want to experiment with it, it is comforting and makes me feel happy,” she said.

Kareena has travelled the world tasting the best of food on the planet but Jab We Met actor insists that there's nothing like a home-cooked meal after a hard day at work.

‘There’s nothing like a home-cooked meal after a hard day'

“I have eaten all of that but I don’t feel good about it. When I am at home and eat simple meals, I don’t care what it is but I feel like a zillion bucks. There is nothing like a home-cooked meal after a hard day. Saif and I have started cooking, we enjoy it.”

The star was also asked to who is a better cook between her and Saif and she was quick to reply, “Saif is a better cook,” while adding that she can barely boil an egg.

About Kareena's latest projects

Kareena was last seen in The Buckingham Murders which also had Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen in the star cast. The film was directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. The actor will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar yet-to-be-titled film which also stars Prithiviraj Sukumaran.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Kareena Kapoor admits Saif Ali Khan is best cook in the family: 'Pure vegetarianism transformed me'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On