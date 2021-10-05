Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Shruti Seth redefines balance and flexibility with the Ardhchandrasana position
health

Shruti Seth redefines balance and flexibility with the Ardhchandrasana position

Published on Oct 05, 2021 11:58 AM IST
Shruti Seth redefines balance and flexibility with the Ardhchandrasana position(Instagram/@shru2kill)
By Tapatrisha Das, Delhi

Bollywood actor Shruti Seth swears by yoga and high intensity workouts. The actor is a yoga baby and it shows on her Instagram profile. A quick scroll through her Instagram feed and we are smitten by the actor’s dedication of never taking a break from taking her workout routine seriously.

The actor also keeps sharing snippets of the fitness routines featuring herself on her profile and tries to motivate her fans to take up the same. Shruti’s videos are loaded with information on how to take up a fitness exercise and the multiple benefits that it comes with.

On Tuesday, Shruti started her day with yoga and performed the Ardhchandrasana for her Instagram family. In the video, the actor can be seen standing with her one leg and balancing her body sideways on a brick, while straightening her another leg sideways in a straight line. In the later part of the video, she performed the same yoga position for the alternate side.

“Ardhchandrasana/half moon pose,” Shruti captioned the video. She also mentioned as a disclaimer to her post that the respective yoga position is to be done only under the supervision of a yoga expert.

Take a look at her video here:

Shruti shared a few of the pro tips on her video – First the side aligned leg is to be straightened and then the leg on the floor is to be aligned to hit the perfect posture. She also suggested that we should find a spot to focus on, as it will help us to garner maximum benefits from the half moon pose.

Half moon pose comes with multiple health benefits. It strengthens various parts of the body such as abdomen, ankles, thighs, buttocks, and spine. It also stretches the hamstrings, spine, calves, shoulders and chest. Half moon pose, if done regularly can help in relieving stress, developing muscle coordination and enhancing digestion.

Shruti’s sneak peeks from her yoga diaries are super inspiring and we are motivated to try out the pose.

Topics
shruti seth yoga fitness workout
