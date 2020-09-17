Shruti Seth has a Shararat reunion with Karanvir Bohra, says ‘Jiya and Dhruv can never be separated’

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 16:58 IST

Karanvir Bohra and Shruti Seth, who starred in the popular show Shararat, recently had a reunion. Karanvir took to Instagram to share a picture with Shruti, in which their masks were pulled down and they had their backs to each other. While he seemed to be holding a to-go cup of coffee, she was seen holding a tender coconut with a straw in it.

“Hum tumse mile, phir juda ho gaye (We met and were then separated)! @shru2kill. Maintaining the distance,” Karanvir captioned his post. Shruti commented on the post, reminiscing about their characters on the show, and said that they could never be separated. “Jiya aur Dhruv kabhi judaa nahi ho sakte. Kabhi nahi (Jiya and Dhruv can never be separated. Never).”

Their co-star Simple Kaul, who played Parminder aka Pam on Shararat, showered love on the picture. “Cute cute cute. Love u both shruuuuu @shru2kill & manojeeeeeee @karanvirbohra,” she wrote.

Fans of Shararat were excited to see Karanvir and Shruti together. “U ppl made our childhood awesome by doing some shaaaraaaaaaaarat,” one wrote. “I Love you guys so much!! Shararat Forever,” another wrote. “My God my childhood in one picture,” a third wrote.

Shararat featured Shruti as Jiya, a girl with magical powers born in a family of fairies. However, as a novice, her spells often went awry. Karanvir played her college friend and love interest, Dhruv. The show, which aired from 2003 to 2006, also starred Farida Jalal, Mahesh Thakur, Harsh Vashisht, Shoma Anand and Addite Shirwaikar in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Karanvir and his wife Teejay Sidhu are expecting their third child. The couple already has four-year-old twin daughters Bella and Vienna.

Sharing the happy news on Instagram, Karanvir had written, “Ultimately, it’s God who is the creator, He crafts every little detail with His own hands. We are the vessels, waiting to receive whatever he has in store for us. Thank you to our Divine for this beautiful blessing. We are beyond grateful that He has chosen us to become parents again. So much love for the little soul already. Best birthday gift ever.”

