Shararat cast to have a virtual reunion, reveals Karanvir Bohra

Updated: May 18, 2020 20:14 IST

Actors of the popular TV show Shararat - Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat -- including Karanvir Bohra, Shruti Seth and Simple Kaul -- have decided to surprise their fans with a virtual reunion during the lockdown. The cast will go live on Facebook on Tuesday.

Sharing the update, Karanvir took to Instagram and wrote: “The #shararat gang is coming live tommorrow 19th May at 7pm from my @facebook fan page @karanvirbohraofficialpage. Do log in and share our ‘Shararat’ moments.”

The show was aired on Star Plus channel from 2003-2007. It was loosely based on the American show Sabrina, the Teenage Witch. Actors like Farida Jalal, Aditi Malik, Poonam Narula, Harsh Vasishth, and Shoma Anand were also part of the show.

