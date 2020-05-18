e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Shararat cast to have a virtual reunion, reveals Karanvir Bohra

Shararat cast to have a virtual reunion, reveals Karanvir Bohra

The cast members of popular television show Shararat - Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat will come together for a Facebook live on Tuesday.

tv Updated: May 18, 2020 20:14 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Shruti Seth and Karanvir Bohra in a still from Shararat.
Shruti Seth and Karanvir Bohra in a still from Shararat.
         

Actors of the popular TV show Shararat - Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat -- including Karanvir Bohra, Shruti Seth and Simple Kaul -- have decided to surprise their fans with a virtual reunion during the lockdown. The cast will go live on Facebook on Tuesday.

Sharing the update, Karanvir took to Instagram and wrote: “The #shararat gang is coming live tommorrow 19th May at 7pm from my @facebook fan page @karanvirbohraofficialpage. Do log in and share our ‘Shararat’ moments.”

 

Also read | Neelima Azeem on divorce from Pankaj Kapur when Shahid Kapoor was 3.5 years old: ‘I didn’t decide to separate, he moved on’

The show was aired on Star Plus channel from 2003-2007. It was loosely based on the American show Sabrina, the Teenage Witch. Actors like Farida Jalal, Aditi Malik, Poonam Narula, Harsh Vasishth, and Shoma Anand were also part of the show.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Cyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In