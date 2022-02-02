Skincare trends 2022: It’s time to ditch chemicals, go clean

Organic products, vintage skincare rituals and home treatments will be ‘in’ this year, experts predict

Skin cell energy

One of the main causes of skin ageing is due to loss of energy. Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) is a complex and naturally-forming chemical, which optimises skin’s cellular function, but its production reduces as we age. Increasing its supply to the skin can help in cell synthesis, assist collagen and elastin production, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and eliminate pigmentation.

Tip: Do avail this non-invasive treatment to repair damaged cells and tissues.

Rise in bodycare

The realisation that skincare extends beyond our faces has never been sharper. The days of applying breakout-quelling face cream to fix body zits are over as specialised bodycare products come into the spotlight. A more holistic approach to skin will be preferred in 2022, with kinder formulas for the body.

Tip: Explore products designed to treat specific conditions, like bacne, seborrheic dermatitis and dry skin.

Cryotherapy

Cold rollers, ice globes, ice massagers and ice masks — cryotherapy as part of your DIY facial regimen is going to be big in 2022. After all, who doesn’t want vibrant, glowing, blemish-free skin. It uses cold temperatures to stimulate lymphatic drainage, improve circulation, stimulate collagen, reduce inflammation, boost glow and reduce puffiness.

Tip: Get home cryotherapy tools such as ice massagers and rollers, and freeze them properly before use.

Minimalistic skincare

Less is more continues to be the mantra in 2022. Only a clean moisturiser, an environment-friendly sunscreen and a gentle cleanser make the cut. With sustainability being the buzzword, clean formulations with a lower impact on natural resources is desirable.

Tip: Instead of an elaborate 10 to 12-step ritual, trim your skincare routine to 4-5 expert recommended products.

At home treatments

One major trend that took centre stage in 2021 was at-home treatments aka our nani ke nuskhe, and it’s here to stay in 2022. Turmeric ubtan for a natural glow, coconut oil to soothe skin, multani mitti for exfoliation — these shall remain our mainstays.

Tip: Create a soothing routine with simple DIY products you enjoy using. The key to keeping skin healthy is consistent care.

Experts

Blossom Kochhar

Blossom Kochhar, beauty expert

I feel essential oils play a major role in getting that balance hence a lot of products that not only work on the surface but also enhance your mood will be a fad this year. Also, another thing that will trend this year is body care. We see skincare as only face care which is not true, skin care involves body care as well hence a lot of body scrubs, exfoliators and body moisturisers are going to rise in 2022.

Shahnaz Husain

Shahnaz Husain, Beauty expert

Covid times have taught us that “internal good health and external beauty are two sides of the same coin.” The trend for 2022 will have people becoming more and more conscious of hygienic and safe ingredients in cosmetic products. Formulations containing organic ingredients, natural rehydrants, ceramides, antioxidants and Vitamin C will be the recommendation of beauty experts for 2022.

Kiran Lohia

Kiran Lohia, Dermatologist and cosmetologist

Skin boosters, where we inject collagen and hydration boosting hyaluronic acid under the skin will become popular. Products such as profilho, volite and restylane are examples.

Rajat Kandhari

Rajat Kandhari, Dermatologist and skin specialist

Skin holidays or taking time off from the extra use of active components to let your skin breathe will be big along with skinmalism. Regimens with focus on peptide and anti-aging formulations with botanical extracts will be preferred.

Richa Agarwal

Richa Agarwal, Beauty and wellness consultant

Vintage beauty trends and age-old healing skin rituals are making a comeback. Ayurvedic oils such as kumkumadi oil, beetroot, ghee-based products and organic kajal with natural coolants are also going to be very popular.