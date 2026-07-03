Skipping breakfast often? Gastroenterologist warns how it may affect gallbladder health and increase risk of gallstones

Breakfast, despite being called the most important meal of the day, is frequently skipped as people rush through their morning routine and head out to work. Skipping the meal may seem convenient, as it saves time, and many people may not feel very hungry early in the morning. However, when this becomes a regular habit, it may affect your health extensively. One of the ways it can impact you is by disrupting gallbladder function and may contribute to the risk of gallstone formation.



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Gallbladder is affected if you skip meals.

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Let's hear from an expert on why skipping breakfast may not be healthy. Dr Arul Prakash, medical gastroenterologist at SRM Prime Hospital at Ramapuram, Chennai, told HT Lifestyle that when you skip breakfast, you are essentially fasting for long periods, which may increase the risk of gallstones.

How long can fasting gaps affect the gallbladder?

Eat protein-rich breakfast.

Explaining the process, Dr Prakash said that bile is a fluid stored in the gallbladder and released when food enters the intestines. Meals, especially those containing some amount of fat, stimulate the gallbladder to contract and empty bile.

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{{^usCountry}} “For example, if you are taking a heavy meal which has high fat content like butter or a non-vegetarian meal, that sends signals to the Galbladder to empty the galbladder. So, responding to the signal, the gallbladder empties thoroughly,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “For example, if you are taking a heavy meal which has high fat content like butter or a non-vegetarian meal, that sends signals to the Galbladder to empty the galbladder. So, responding to the signal, the gallbladder empties thoroughly,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Then the gastroenterologist warned that when a person fasts for a long time, skips meals frequently or in general follows an extremely unbalanced diet, this regular stimulation may not happen. Because of this, the gallbladder may remain inactive for longer durations, causing bile to stagnate and become thicker. Now, over time, this may lead to sludge formation and eventually contribute to gallstones.

Is skipping breakfast the only reason for gallstones?

However, skipping breakfast is not the only reason. According to Dr Prakash, gallstones do not develop due to one factor alone. It is from a combination of factors.

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One such factor is particularly relevant for women of reproductive age, from 20 to 45. The gastroenterologist revealed, "There are hormonal changes that happen particularly in young females where the gallbladder becomes very sluggish, and then the movement is not adequate, and then they develop stones in the gallbladder.”

This means women may be at a slightly higher risk because they are more prone to hormonal changes.

In terms of pain, the expert added that some people with gallstones may remain asymptomatic, while others may develop pain or complications such as gallbladder inflammation or blockage of the bile duct.

While there is no direct medical literature connecting breakfast skipping alone with gallstones, the doctor said that prolonged fasting affects the gallbladder, which may lead to stone formation, which is why he cautioned against skipping meals and urged eating a balanced diet that includes carbohydrates, protein and healthy fats in regular meal timings.

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On the dietary side, he recommended starting the day with ‘a good breakfast, having a balanced lunch and keeping dinner light’ to support gut health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.