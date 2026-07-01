10-minute egg avocado khakhra chaat: Try this high-protein nutritionist-approved breakfast recipe to fuel your mornings

Mornings can be hectic, and breakfast is often the first thing to fall off the to-do list. But before you dash out the door with just a cup of coffee, remember that your body needs fuel to power through the day. A protein-packed breakfast can keep you energised, satisfied, and focused for hours – and this quick recipe does exactly that without keeping you in the kitchen for long. Read more to check out the full recipe! (Unsplash)

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Khushi Chhabra, a holistic health nutritionist and wellness content creator, has shared a wholesome, high-protein breakfast recipe that combines the goodness of eggs and avocado into a meal that's both nourishing and delicious. Designed to keep you feeling full for longer, the recipe balances protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates to fuel your morning without compromising on flavour.

In an Instagram post shared on June 30, the nutritionist highlights, “Looking for a quick, high-protein breakfast recipe that keeps you full for hours? This 10-minute egg and avocado khakhra chat provides exactly 30 grams of protein and 450 calories, making it an ideal choice for weight management and sustained morning energy.”