Soha Ali Khan does Yoga after 5k run, inspires us to start weekend with exercise

In this last year, a lot of us started taking fitness seriously as it became a necessity to stay healthy and boost immunity. With the gyms being shut, a lot of us resorted to finding ways to exercise at home which resulted in people inclining towards Yoga. In the recent past, celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet and Esha Gupta, have shared glimpses from their fitness routines with their fans in order to urge them to follow. Soha Ali Khan has also joined the group.

The actor, who is quite active on social media and often shares adorable family portraits and cute videos of her daughter Inaaya, recently posted boomerang clips from her at-home Yoga session. Dressed in a long printed cotton kurta teamed with a pair of comfy pants, Soha did her workout. She left her hair open for the session and looked radiant with the workout glow. The actor also shared a couple of Instagram stories showing the specifics of her intense routine.

The first image proved that the mother-of-one did a 5k indoor run after which she switched on to Yoga. The first few boomerang videos showed the actor doing Vrikshasana. The other clip that she shared with the caption, "And then we stretch (sic)," showed her nailing the Natarajasana. This is extremely inspiring.

Soha Ali Khan does a 5k run (Instagram story/ sakpataudi)

Soha Ali Khan doing Yoga (Instagram story/ sakpataudi)

Let's talk a little about the benefits of these asanas:

Vrikshasana:

This asana improves the body balance as well as strengthens the thighs, calves and ankles. It also improves neuromuscular coordination.

Natarajasana:

Just like Vrikshanasa, this asana is also great for body balancing and improves body awareness. It strengthens the core and back muscles along with improving the posture and counteracts the effects that prolonged sitting has on our bodies.

Are you ready to start your weekend with some Yoga?

