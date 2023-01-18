Soha Ali Khan's intense fitness routine is the midweek inspo we need

Soha Ali Khan is an absolute fitness enthusiast. The actor keeps slaying fitness goals like a pro with snippets from her workout diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing military level workouts to turning her living room into her fitness arena and ensuring that she makes jaws drop with every fitness snippet, Soha's fitness diaries are inspiring like anything. Soha ensures to share regular fitness inspo for her fans on Instagram with glimpses of her intense fitness routines. The actor can perform her routine anytime and anywhere – from turning the staircase of her home into her squats zone to sharing videos of herself working out in the terrace, the actor's fitness mantra is simple – she believes in dedicating her focus and hard work into her routine.

Soha kickstarted her midweek on a fitness high as she shared a short video compilation from her Tuesday workout routine on her Instagram profile. A day back, Soha drove our midweek blues far away with the video which is not for the faint-hearted. In the video, Soha can be seen starting her day with an intense core routine. Then she can be seen using dumbbells as props and working on strengthening the arm muscles. Soha can also be seen performing swift lunges, and engaging her core muscles by performing plank. With the video, Soha wrote about her fitness wish - " I don't know about the eye of the Tiger but I hope I have his strength and stamina." Check out her fitness video here:

The routine performed by Soha comes with multiple health benefits. Lunges help in strengthening the gluteal muscles and provide better coordination. It also helps in boosting balance and flexibility of the body. Plank, on the other hand, helps in improving core strength and correcting body alignment of the body. It also helps in alleviating symptoms of a number of chronic illnesses. Using dumbbells as props for workout helps in boosting weight loss and inducing better sleep.

